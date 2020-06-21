Workstation Cabin / Hello Wood

+ 16

Lead Architects: András Huszár, Péter Pozsár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth

Design Team: Tamás Fülöp, László Mangliár (Project Architects)

Structural Engineering: Zoltán V. Nagy (Lapidárium Kft.)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Although pandemic-related measures are slowly lifted, there are still millions working from home and dreaming about having an extra room designated as an office. The brand new, unique workstation designed by the creative architecture and design studio, Hello Wood fulfils this dream without having to expand your home. The playful Workstation cabin is the ideal, private spot for work and meetings, but it can also function as a guest room or a playroom for the kids, and it is the perfect refuge should you need a tranquil place to relax or immerse yourself into creativity.

When designing a compact house, the starting point is to create a complex, highly functional space; with the small size, each and every square inch of the interior counts. Workstation is the love child of design and architecture; transcending the conventional cube-shape, it is more like a piece of art that blends into the landscape. In the pebble-shaped cabin that brings the illustrations in our favourite childhood book to life, nature feels truly close: the interior is dominated by natural Scots pine wood and gigantic windows invite the world of the garden inside.

Workstation adapts to the change of seasons; its insulated interior ensures the comfort of the room in the winter, while the built-in A/C protects from the heat of summer days. Seamless work is made possible by the electrical outlets, and you won’t have problems with the internet access either. The office cabin is manufactured using state-of-the-art technologies; designed on the computer, the blueprint can be instantly forwarded to the CNC machine. In spite of the serial production, the cabin is anything but two-dimensional (it has 15 sides), and shows a different face from every angle.

Installation takes only a few days; modular prefab homes have the advantage of being delivered in one, so the customer doesn’t have to live at a construction site for months. As a consequence, any module can be replaced easily if necessary, as opposed to brick buildings where every little change requires some demolition work. Thanks to its low energy consumption and environmental focus, the cabin is also greener than a house built of non-renewable materials with conventional technologies.

Other Hello Wood cabins are currently in the development and construction phases, ranging from more intimate spaces (such as relaxation and meeting rooms) to community accommodation dimensions. For more information about the different cabin types and on how to order, visit the studio's website.