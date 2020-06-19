Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United States
  5. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee / Fleetwood Fernandez Architects

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee / Fleetwood Fernandez Architects

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee / Fleetwood Fernandez Architects
© Benny Chan, Fotoworks

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Coffee Shop
Del Mar, United States
  • Lead Architects: Paz Fernandez, Hunter Fleetwood
  • Design Team: Tim Chen, designer
  • Client : Sumter Pendergrast, Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
  • Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineering: CRO Engineering Group
  • General Contractor: Zwick Construction
  • Food Service Consultant: Albert Yanez, Clay Enterprises
Text description provided by the architects. A doughnut shop famed for fresh, artisanal ingredients, is meticulously crafted like the doughnuts themselves. The store features a central island display surrounded by oak clad walls that appear to have been dipped into a mixture of smooth, hand-poured terrazzo.

Model

Everything that comes in contact with the terrazzo is finished with soft curves, and the playful geometries are echoed in the ceiling design, also clad in oak paneling. 

© Benny Chan, Fotoworks

The reduced material palette draws inspiration from the local sandy beaches: sun bleached wood, mother of pearl infused white terrazzo, and brushed brass.

© Benny Chan, Fotoworks

Project location

Address: Del Mar, California 92014, United States

Fleetwood Fernandez Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop United States
Cite: "Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee / Fleetwood Fernandez Architects" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941925/sidecar-doughnuts-and-coffee-fleetwood-fernandez-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

