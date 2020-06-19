Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee / Fleetwood Fernandez Architects

+ 7

Lead Architects: Paz Fernandez, Hunter Fleetwood

Design Team: Tim Chen, designer

Client : Sumter Pendergrast, Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineering: CRO Engineering Group

General Contractor: Zwick Construction

Food Service Consultant: Albert Yanez, Clay Enterprises

Text description provided by the architects. A doughnut shop famed for fresh, artisanal ingredients, is meticulously crafted like the doughnuts themselves. The store features a central island display surrounded by oak clad walls that appear to have been dipped into a mixture of smooth, hand-poured terrazzo.

Everything that comes in contact with the terrazzo is finished with soft curves, and the playful geometries are echoed in the ceiling design, also clad in oak paneling.

The reduced material palette draws inspiration from the local sandy beaches: sun bleached wood, mother of pearl infused white terrazzo, and brushed brass.