Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Morocco
  5. Villa F / Mohamed Amine Siana

Villa F / Mohamed Amine Siana

Save this project
Villa F / Mohamed Amine Siana

© Fernando Guerra FG+SG © Fernando Guerra FG+SG © Fernando Guerra FG+SG © Fernando Guerra FG+SG + 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Casablanca, Morocco
  • Design Team: Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui
  • Architect In Charge: Mohamed Amine Siana
  • Cost: 200.000 Euros
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Villa F Casablanca tries to feature a philosophical discourse between tradition and modernity. The morphology is conceived as a contemporary update of the modernist architecture of Casablanca and as well as an evolution of the Moroccan way of life. The client wanted to have a feeling of openness in the house away from praying eyes. So it was a challenge between the client's need for privacy and my belief in open, lightweight architecture; with a limited budget.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Given the urban regulation, the morphology of the project is in a cube and adjoining another batch. It is divided into three major entities:  An opaque vertical volume that assembles the vertical circulation and some service areas, which creates, at the same time, a connection and a separation with the joint ownership.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

A horizontal volume mostly opaque and white on the floor which gathers the private spaces around a central patio. It symbolizes lightness and flotation with an opening to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Two structural walls on which rests the horizontal volume, dressed in stone, separating and prioritizing the reception areas while offering large open bays on a sheltered garden. These walls are such an anchor in the ground and the roots of traditions.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

These three entities are sewn by a skin of slats that make the space private and protect them from the west orientation while preserving a beautiful transparency. The openings are placed and generally grouped in order to offer the best possible orientations and to benefit all the spaces by freeing the maximum of facades. In order to respect the budget, we used local materials, including Moroccan marble and redwood (covered with walnut leaves), and designed some furniture. In order to eschew air conditioning, the design reinterprets the traditional patio on the first floor to passively cool the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Mohamed Amine Siana
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Morocco
Cite: "Villa F / Mohamed Amine Siana" 16 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941503/villa-f-mohamed-amine-siana/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream