World
World
  Calafate Hostel / Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura

Calafate Hostel / Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura

Calafate Hostel / Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura

© Albano García

  • Curated by Clara Ott
El Calafate, Argentina
  Area: 460
  Year: 2015
  Photographs: Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Knauf, Adobe, Cerro Negro, Cetol, San Lorenzo, candiluz iluminacion, dimara y gromanti, maderera El Paraiso, Calafate, metalurgica IRON, patagonia stone
  • Design Team: German Hauser, Lucas Wetzels, Emanuel Perez Carrera
  • Clients: Hostel America del Sur
  • Construction Management: Walter Pieroni
  • Structural Engineer: Diego Vizzon
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of a Hostel located at El Calafate was designed. The site has breathtaking views of Lago Argentino.

© Albano García
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Albano García

Two interventions were commissioned, essentially: adding new rooms and expanding the Lobby.

© Albano García

Following the premise of maintaining the lobby’s homelike character while trying not to block the views of the existing rooms, we decided to work with the site’s natural slope.

© Albano García

Following this criterion, a vantage point nature is given to the sector, a large terrace that invites people to integrate and contemplate nature. These levels, as well as other sections, were designed trying to get the best possible views and bring natural light into the lobby throughout the day.

© Albano García
Section
Section
© Albano García

Due to the short construction period (June through December), a decision was made to use a metallic structure and Steel Frame systems. Outdoor facades were finished using Patagonian stones and zinc-coated sheet doors and windows, while indoor areas were mostly covered in wood, vertically as well as horizontally.

© Albano García

Project location

Address: El Calafate, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Refurbishment Extension Argentina
"Calafate Hostel / Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura" 12 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

