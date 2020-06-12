Calafate Hostel / Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura

+ 27

• El Calafate, Argentina Architects: Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 460 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: Albano García

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Knauf Adobe , Cerro Negro , Cetol , San Lorenzo , candiluz iluminacion , dimara y gromanti , maderera El Paraiso, Calafate , metalurgica IRON , patagonia stone Manufacturers:

Design Team: German Hauser, Lucas Wetzels, Emanuel Perez Carrera

Clients: Hostel America del Sur

Construction Management: Walter Pieroni

Structural Engineer: Diego Vizzon

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of a Hostel located at El Calafate was designed. The site has breathtaking views of Lago Argentino.

Two interventions were commissioned, essentially: adding new rooms and expanding the Lobby.

Following the premise of maintaining the lobby’s homelike character while trying not to block the views of the existing rooms, we decided to work with the site’s natural slope.

Following this criterion, a vantage point nature is given to the sector, a large terrace that invites people to integrate and contemplate nature. These levels, as well as other sections, were designed trying to get the best possible views and bring natural light into the lobby throughout the day.

Due to the short construction period (June through December), a decision was made to use a metallic structure and Steel Frame systems. Outdoor facades were finished using Patagonian stones and zinc-coated sheet doors and windows, while indoor areas were mostly covered in wood, vertically as well as horizontally.