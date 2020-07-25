Submit a Project Advertise
  NetEase Guangzhou Headquarters / Atelier Y

NetEase Guangzhou Headquarters / Atelier Y

© Zhong Chen

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Atelier Y
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  56000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zhong Chen
  • Architect In Charge:Yiqiang Xiao, Suijie Liu
  • Design Team:Yiqiang Xiao, Suijie Liu, Yanting Zou, Lisi Huang, Zeli Zhang, Jin Huang, Dawen Chen, Jing Su, Ziying Xie, Zexu Zheng, Genming Li, Qili Liang, Yingjia Lin, Xingyu Hui
  • Client:Guangzhou boguan Information Technology Firm Limited
  • Engineering:Guangdong Huacheng Architectural Design Firm Limited
  • Landscape:Atelier Y
  • Construction:Zhongtian Construction Group Firm Limited
  • Collaborator:Guangdong Huacheng Architectural Design Firm Limited
© Zhong Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project sits in a relatively discrete downland in the cul-de-sac of Tianhe Software Park, Guangzhou, hemmed in this horseshoe-shaped massif with a beautiful natural landscape, fronting a lake and set against the hill. Variation in topographic height being significant, the construction land is narrow and irregularly shaped. Building height is set under 20 meters, as required by urban planning, with a respect for circumferential hilly mass. Interestingly, the design team was involved in urban-planning this area years ago and determining the height limit, which now challenges them as an architectural constraint.

© Zhong Chen
© Zhong Chen

The design complies with the identity of the surrounding natural environment by dividing the architecture into several square functional masses, spread out along the site and “enchased” in the green hilly setting. Different buildings are connected via see-through interspaces, as if using hinges to resolve the disconnectivity in the topographic tortuousness, helping the architecture blend in the natural environ.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Zhong Chen

The architectural style exudes a highlighted physical presence, where an accentuated volume, akin to a boulder, contrasts comfortably with the hill and lake, while offering the desired indoor lighting.

© Zhong Chen
© Zhong Chen
© Zhong Chen

The building connections are designed as “service” portals, ranging from entrances, restrooms, transport hubs and external staircases, the must-have passages for dwellers. An “all-dimensional garden” approach is adopted, enabling a cheerful public space by introducing sunlight, greenery and expansive landscape in line of sight.

© Zhong Chen
© Zhong Chen

Two main office buildings are placed along the east and north of the site, connected by the ground-floor cafeteria. Staff canteen and gym can be found on the west, while access to the office buildings from the central lake is realized by a covered bridge. This design encourages IT workers to refrain from sedentary work and instead, during recess, dining or workout, walk through the open terraces, staircases and covered bridge and savor the gardenly ambience.                     

© Zhong Chen

Interior space is managed with a rugged stroke, with unadorned, concrete-only columns, beams and ceilings, giving a free rein to the electromechanical system in its layout. Closed spaces, like conference rooms, are implanted as standalone boxes, a measure of adaptive readiness with spatial flexibility.

© Zhong Chen

Project location

Address:Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Cite: "NetEase Guangzhou Headquarters / Atelier Y" 25 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941394/netease-guangzhou-headquarters-atelier-y> ISSN 0719-8884

广州网易总部 / 东意建筑

