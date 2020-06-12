Submit a Project Advertise
Wave House / Olson Kundig

Wave House / Olson Kundig

© Aaron Leitz © Aaron Leitz © Aaron Leitz © Aaron Leitz

Houses
Mercer Island, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Aaron Leitz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Kolbe, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Design Team: Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, Design Principal; Bryan Berkas, Project Manager; Michelle Arab, ASLA, Landscape Architect; Kelley Pagano, Landscape Architecture Staff; Christine Burkland,
  • General Contractor: Mercer Builders, General Contractor
  • Engineering: Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Civil Engineer; Madden & Baughman, Structural Engineer
  • Landscape: Olson Kundig
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

“The design of this home explores organic forms inspired by the topography, shoreline, and water to enhance the connections between interior and exterior, the built and the natural.” –Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, Design Principal

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

This single-family home for a couple with young children provides an open, flexible living space that supports family life, as well as an adjacent workshop and garage for the owner’s avid interest in car restoration. Gently curved roof forms are inspired by the topography of the site and Lake Washington’s undulating shoreline, creating a sculptural grouping of buildings on the site. A light approach to landscape preserves the site’s existing trees, including a Japanese maple that frames the front entry. Durable materials provide long-term, low-maintenance protection against the wet climate.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Inside, a vaulted, double-height main living area creates a casual and flexible gathering space for the family. This space features high windows to capture daylight, as well as a wall of full-height windows oriented to the view of Lake Washington and beyond. A loft above the kitchen, partially suspended from the roof structure, creates additional flexible space for gathering and play. The adjacent detached garage continues the home’s sculptural language with a curving roofline and high windows. Vaulted ceilings further echo the bright and airy interior of the home’s main living space. The garage provides a bright and airy workspace that supports the owner’s passion for restoring classic cars, as well as weather-protected storage.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Project gallery

Cite: "Wave House / Olson Kundig" 12 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941377/wave-house-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

