Lan Chuang Space / BEING ARCHITECTS

+ 39

Project Architect: Jiaming Dai

Design Team: Minzhe Dai, Yuan Guo, Xiang Yang, Jiaming Chen, Qiwei Zhong

Principal Engineer: Minzhe Dai

Construction: BEING ARCHITECTS

Client: LAN SPACE

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of the park, the project is a two-story square production workshop, which is almost surrounded by tall factories, Only the southwest corner is adjacent to the outdoor transportation pipeline corridor and connected with the external square. The newly implanted function is a new type of comprehensive club integrating office sharing, fitness, light catering, buyer's shop, road show lecture and art exhibition. We hope to provide people with a new space for modern social activities, convey the new concept of healthy life, and reactivate this area through people's participation.

It is a basic design strategy to use industrial sites as a ready-made landscape and to borrow them into the interior space. Through a large area of transparent glass facade in the southwest corner, the site landscape is introduced to weaken the building, and the visual focus is focused on the external industrial scene extended by the internal space.

While the industrial landscape penetrates into the interior space, it also greatly integrates the integration of the outer activity square, corridor and interior space, so that the incoming people can have a continuous experience of the site from the outside to the inside, and hope to make the surrounding people's participation in the site activities become a daily behavior.

The activities of the whole entrance are carried out around the site landscape. As a large ladder for art and road show activities, it connects the exhibition and front desk space on the first and second floors. The external square is equipped with stage devices and movable furniture for assembly activities. The flower pool in the industrial pipe corridor is designed as a step seat facing the building. Through the interaction of people and space, the place has a new nature of daily life and culture.

If the industrial site landscape is the first scene of entering the building, then next, the design hopes to bring the viewer into the second stage of experience. While retaining the original main structure, three courtyards are put into the interior of the building. As the core of the interior space, they create an internal landscape extending from the outside to the inside. With the movement of people in the space, from the external industrial sites to the internal bamboo garden, the light also changes from the side of the large French windows to the top of the courtyard skylight.

The three courtyards connect the internal activity scenes. The fitness, salad bar, coffee bar and exhibition hall on the first floor and the shared office and sports area on the second floor are free to unfold around them. The wooden box planted on the south side is an independent office and buyer's shop. Through a large area of glass and two wooden walls, the landscape of the external site is framed into the interior.