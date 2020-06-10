Naturals Now Shop / Drink Water Design Studio

+ 22

Design Team: Prasad Patil, Piyush Gupta

Engineering & Construction: Live Modular

Landscape: Hemali Samant

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by trees and with potted plants literally at your feet, the Juhu outlet of the iconic ice-cream brand Natural's extension - Naturals Now - is designed to offer an experience that simulates a walk in the park. A green oasis in the midst of the bustling Mumbai suburb of Juhu, Naturals Now stands out because of a unique façade that stands tall like a statement. Made from mesh that creates a creamy swirl, the façade boasts of 350 pots, making Naturals Now a place that just cannot be missed

As you enter the outlet entrance invites you to walk into an oval mesh that represents the fresh scoop of ice cream quite literally. The epoxy terrazzo with sprinkled raisins brings to life the fruity scoops of Naturals Now. Naturals Now is a full-blown factory-like set-up within a 3 story premises which has many live ice cream churning machines settled against the glass separation in a way that the patrons can see their favorite ice cream getting churned and scooped out of the churner.

All in all, Naturals Now stays true to its name of being ‘now’ in the way the space looks and feels - the dynamic nature of whisking up new flavors regularly, experimenting with new ingredients and offering an experience of indulging in freshly-churned ice cream like never before in a place like never before.