World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Herzog & de Meuron's New Toronto Tower Set to Become Canada's Tallest Skyscraper

Herzog & de Meuron's New Toronto Tower Set to Become Canada's Tallest Skyscraper

Save this article
Herzog & de Meuron's New Toronto Tower Set to Become Canada's Tallest Skyscraper

Herzog & de Meuron have created a new design for a supertall skyscraper in Toronto. If built as planned, the project would rise to 1,063 feet and become the tallest residential building in Canada. Working together with project architect Quadrangle, the team was commissioned by Dutch real estate development companies Kroonenberg Geoep and ProWinko to design the new landmark for Toronto.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

The supertall tower is sited at the northwest corner of Bloor and Bay Streets in the Yorkville neighborhood. Kroonenberg Geoep and ProWinko purchased the parcel at 1200 Bay Street in 2016 for $86.75 million. The proposed building would aim to maximize usable floor area and to capitalize on eastern views.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

For the program, the tower would include sixteen floors dedicated to offices and retail space, with 64 floors featuring a range of different sized condominium units. Private amenities would separate the lower levels from the upper condominiums. At the top, a sky lounge and restaurant will look out over the city.

News via Herzog & de Meuron

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Herzog & de Meuron's New Toronto Tower Set to Become Canada's Tallest Skyscraper" 05 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941104/herzog-and-de-meurons-new-toronto-tower-set-to-become-canadas-tallest-skyscraper/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream