Employment Support Center YORIDOKO / td-Atelier

+ 18

Architect In Charge: Tada Masaharu

Clients: Pro Bono KUMANO

Landscape: Niwakohbo / Matsuda Saburo

Graphic Design: akfocus / Asada Katsuya

Construction: Nonaka kohmuten.Co.,Ltd.

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Employment support center for young people - For young people who have difficulty living, such as a shut-in(agoraphobic) and developmental disabilities, at Nakanomachi Shopping Street in Wakayama Prefecture. We have created a small facility called "YORIDOKO” that provides employment support.

Renovating an old clothing store - The cost of construction was very limited. Therefore, instead of the conventional method of pasting the finishing material to the existing frame, we adopted a method of making the finishing material stand alone like a stage set. Of course, the amount of finishing material used can be reduced, The existing skeleton and finishing material create depth, creating a more three-dimensional space. In addition, the ceiling is left with a part of it removed by cleaning the base of the old ceiling. By standing up so that the wall erodes the part that was the ceiling, a sense of distance and depth is created by the wall and the ceiling.

Connect with the outside - I planned not to hide the inside of the facility too much. The entrance is a glass door that allows you to look inside from the shopping street or open it all. The plan of the crank type has a view, but it is a plan that does not bother human eyes.

Connect with the community - People of all range of ages who is seniors or high school students come and go in the shopping street. There is a public space in front of YORIDOKO, which is open for stand-ups, eating and drinking, as well as self- study and chess play. At times, it is envisioned that the users will use it for more practical living and working support, such as by holding events independently. The construction cost was collected by cloud founding and donations from local companies. With the interest of many people, we aim to hire persons with disabilities in collaboration with local companies.