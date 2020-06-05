World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Minohshinmachi / Yasuyuki Kitamura

House in Minohshinmachi / Yasuyuki Kitamura

Save this project
House in Minohshinmachi / Yasuyuki Kitamura

© Masashige Akeda © Masashige Akeda © Masashige Akeda © Masashige Akeda + 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Minoo, Japan
  • Architects: Yasuyuki Kitamura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  81
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Masashige Akeda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Vectorworks, AGC, Panasonic, A&A Material Corporation, Aica Kogyo Company, BANPO INDUSTRIES, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, FUJIKAWA KENZAI KOGYO, OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS, SK Kaken, Sankyo Tateyama, Sanwacompany, TOKAI COLOR, Toli Corporation, Xyladecor, YASUYUKI KITAMURA
  • Architect In Charge: Yasuyuki Kitamura
  • Clients: Shuhei Kimura
  • Structural Engineering: Takuma Togo
  • Landscape: Akihiro Oku
  • Video: Hideki Matsushige
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Masashige Akeda
© Masashige Akeda

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a new town in the northernmost part of Minoh City, Osaka, Japan, which has a rich natural environment. Surrounded by a rich natural environment Despite the fact that it is a development site, the surrounding area is lined with houses that have nothing to do with the natural environment or local character of the area. 

Save this picture!
© Masashige Akeda
© Masashige Akeda
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Masashige Akeda
© Masashige Akeda

In this project, the relationship between humans and the natural environment can be constructed at the boundary between "city" and "nature". They are searching. By questioning the nature of modern housing and intersecting it with the urban edge environment, the construction of a close relationship with the natural environment is achieved. It is to be expected.

Save this picture!
© Masashige Akeda
© Masashige Akeda

The north side of the site faces the management road of a vegetable garden that the neighborhood participates in, with Mt. Blue Shell in the background. In addition, there is a road to the south, and houses stand to the east and west. The clients, a young couple, were looking for a rich house to live with nature on such a land, and they wanted a house that would coexist with nature with a vague boundary.

Save this picture!
© Masashige Akeda
© Masashige Akeda
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Masashige Akeda
© Masashige Akeda

The deep eaves of the light roof extend the interior and the nested nooks and crannies create an ambiguous space. In addition, a pair of openings visually take the outside in to the center of the building, and a large top light allows the green of the trees and the blue sky to penetrate through. The curtains on the outside adjust the sunlight and line of sight, and the two pillars like standing trees give a sense of security to the generous space. The result is a light-hearted home that feels as if it is part of nature, rather than a landscape.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Yasuyuki Kitamura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "House in Minohshinmachi / Yasuyuki Kitamura" 05 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941071/house-in-minohshinmachi-yasuyuki-kitamura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream