House in Minohshinmachi / Yasuyuki Kitamura

Houses, Houses Interiors • Minoo, Japan Architects: Yasuyuki Kitamura

Area: 81 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Masashige Akeda

Manufacturers: AutoDesk Vectorworks AGC Panasonic A&A Material Corporation , Aica Kogyo Company , BANPO INDUSTRIES , DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO , FUJIKAWA KENZAI KOGYO , OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS , SK Kaken , Sankyo Tateyama , Sanwacompany , TOKAI COLOR , Toli Corporation , Xyladecor , YASUYUKI KITAMURA

Architect In Charge: Yasuyuki Kitamura

Clients: Shuhei Kimura

Structural Engineering: Takuma Togo

Landscape: Akihiro Oku

Video: Hideki Matsushige

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a new town in the northernmost part of Minoh City, Osaka, Japan, which has a rich natural environment. Surrounded by a rich natural environment Despite the fact that it is a development site, the surrounding area is lined with houses that have nothing to do with the natural environment or local character of the area.

In this project, the relationship between humans and the natural environment can be constructed at the boundary between "city" and "nature". They are searching. By questioning the nature of modern housing and intersecting it with the urban edge environment, the construction of a close relationship with the natural environment is achieved. It is to be expected.

The north side of the site faces the management road of a vegetable garden that the neighborhood participates in, with Mt. Blue Shell in the background. In addition, there is a road to the south, and houses stand to the east and west. The clients, a young couple, were looking for a rich house to live with nature on such a land, and they wanted a house that would coexist with nature with a vague boundary.

The deep eaves of the light roof extend the interior and the nested nooks and crannies create an ambiguous space. In addition, a pair of openings visually take the outside in to the center of the building, and a large top light allows the green of the trees and the blue sky to penetrate through. The curtains on the outside adjust the sunlight and line of sight, and the two pillars like standing trees give a sense of security to the generous space. The result is a light-hearted home that feels as if it is part of nature, rather than a landscape.