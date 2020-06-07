World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Iran
  5. Docard Barbershop Renovation / Concept Design Company

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Docard Barbershop Renovation / Concept Design Company

Save this project
Docard Barbershop Renovation / Concept Design Company

© Sam Center Photography Department © Alisina Modarres © Sam Center Photography Department © Sam Center Photography Department + 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing, Renovation
Tehran, Iran
  • Lead Architects: Somayeh Nayeb Abbas, Nazanin Afshar, Parisa Baratipour
  • Design Team: Parna Tasbihi, Maryam Davoud Abadi, Nastaran Shabanzadeh
  • Clients: Abbas Milad
  • Engineering: Mahtab Mobini
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alisina Modarres
© Alisina Modarres

Text description provided by the architects. The Docard barbershop renovation project is located in one of the floors of the Sam Center Commercial Complex, Fereshteh Street, in a unit area of approximately 165 square meters. One of the most important goals in rebuilding this unit is to meet the needs and wishes of the employer to distinguish the service spaces and functions expected by a barbershop, including waiting areas and admissions, public trimming spaces, room for special clients, space for washing, and Massage room.

Save this picture!
© Alisina Modarres
© Alisina Modarres
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sam Center Photography Department
© Sam Center Photography Department

In order to meet these demands, we have tried to transform space weaknesses to design potentials. Exposed style selection based on the least interference in existing building architecture and the use of louver-like elements that are consistent with the spirit of exposed style (colored iron) has been in this direction.

Save this picture!
© Sam Center Photography Department
© Sam Center Photography Department

Made-in-situation components, fully-exposed architecture featuring red bricks in the body structure, will create warmth of space and a kind of intimacy and comfort for customers. Due to limitations such as low area, geometry and plan axis, in some places there are spaces in depth and without light, the selection of half-transparent elements separating the space with the structure of the slot, while helping to distinguish between uses, is the driving factor of light to this Spaces located in-depth and also prevent closure of vision and transparency in space.

Save this picture!
© Sam Center Photography Department
© Sam Center Photography Department
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Sam Center Photography Department
© Sam Center Photography Department

Structure - The structure of this unit is metal-based that is located in the northernmost part of the parking lot, and has metal inclined beams with different angles. In this project, we have tried the existing structure to be preserved and visible on the roof with its actual conditions, except for the entrance. The entrance to the unfavorable corner of the structure is covered with crafted-in-situation metal louver.

Save this picture!
© Sam Center Photography Department
© Sam Center Photography Department

Mechanical - The barbershop function requires strong ventilation at certain points in the space, with all the pipes and industrial devices being exposed in the ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Alisina Modarres
© Alisina Modarres

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Tehran Province, Tehran, District 1, Fereshteh St, Iran

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Concept Design Company
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Refurbishment Renovation Iran
Cite: "Docard Barbershop Renovation / Concept Design Company" 07 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940987/docard-barbershop-renovation-concept-design-company/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream