BIG, De Lucchi, Snøhetta: Discover the Internships and Lectures of 2020's "Architecture for Landscape"

“Architecture for Landscape” was created on these premises: it aims to train designers to meet the diverse needs of transforming territories. The course encourages an attentive and productive dialogue with the surrounding landscape to respond to the needs of clients' unique contexts. Via a thorough analysis of the natural world, light and geomorphological terrain features, the designers will become increasingly able to reconnect human design to the natural environment. In becoming inspired by the landscape, they can design outstanding, sustainable and impressive architecture.

The Course

From Stonehenge to the Greek temples, architecture is the signature of humankind on landscape, the artificial element eternally linked with the natural environment. Architecture and landscape are linked by a fundamental continuity that is now starting to fade, damaging the quality of the spaces in which we dwell.

Today more than ever, landscape represents a precious heritage that architecture can and must enhance, while also protecting it for the sake of future generations. Architects shouldn't turn their backs on the landscape; they should be able to design architecture that responds to each landscape’s specific features and, in so doing, generates wonderful and unique spaces.

The course will consist of 99 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration within the partner studios.

Save this picture! YACademy students at David Chipperfield Architects, Milan. Image © YAC srl

YACademy

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Today, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers by providing them with high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.

Thanks to close relationships with internationally renowned professional and academic figures, YACademy is the perfect frame within which to complete or specialize one’s skills, and to create a significant link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available via remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano - namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.

Special Lectures

PAOLO FORTUNA | SNØHETTA

Underwater landscape: Under

EDUARDO SOUTO DE MOURA

Engineering and landscape: Foz Tua Dam

MIKKEL BØGH | EFFEKT ARCHITECTS

Architecture is an itinerary: Camp Adventure Forest Tower

ESPEN SURNEVIK

Living among trees: suspended houses in Hedmark

MATTHEW JOHNSON | DILLER SCOFIDIO + RENFRO

NY in green: The Highline

LARRY TOUPS | NASA

Extraterrestrial Landscape: building in space

GIULIO RIGONI | BIG – BJARKE INGELS GROUP

Like a ribbon on the river: Kistefos Museum

MICHELE DE LUCCHI | aMDL STUDIO

A dialogue with mountains: inside outside

Save this picture! Pippo Ciorra and Carlo Ratti during their lecture at YACademy, Bologna;. Image © YAC srl

Workshop

DESIGN A DISPERSED HOTEL AND TREEHOUSE SYSTEM IN THE FRENCH VILLAGE OF REPÈRE

Giulio Rigoni | BIG Bjarke Ingels Group

The workshop will represent a practical opportunity to test and recapitulate all the notions learned during the other lessons. It will offer strategic solutions for a real architectural project. The course will be conducted in collaboration with Le Village du Repère, a company that owns woods, land and an ancient village located in the inspiring countryside of Charente Maritime (France). A remote agricultural aggregate of medieval origin, the village is immersed in one of the most fascinating rural contexts in Europe: a compendium of centuries-old oak groves, vineyards and waterways, which here abundantly irrigate the landscape of the legendary lands of oysters and Cognac.

With its strategic position and proximity to the castles of the Loire, the property aims to transform the village and its 30 hectares of forests and fields into a destination for hikers, nature enthusiasts and food and wine lovers. Surrounded by a charming and welcoming landscape, visitors will be able to taste the delicacies of one of the most generous regions of France, accommodated in elegant tree houses carved out of age-old oaks. They'll have the opportunity to learn about ancient agricultural and gastronomic techniques in a modern center that will not only be focused on hospitality but on promoting and supporting the rich agricultural culture and traditions.

Save this picture! Aerial View of Repere Village. Image © YAC srl

Lessons

THEORIES AND HISTORY OF LANDSCAPE - Historical and artistic itinerary of the evolution of the concept of landscape | 8 HOURS

Manuel Orazi | Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio

CONCEPT DESIGN - The genesis of a design idea | 8 HOURS

Massimo Alvisi | Alvisi Kirimoto

ART IN NATURE - Contemporaneity in places | 8 HOURS

Emanuele Montibeller | Arte Sella

PLANTS - Features and necessities of the plants and how to choose the right ones | 6 HOURS

Antonio Perazzi | Studio Antonio Perazzi

BUILDING ON TREES - Solutions and technologies for suspended architectures | 12 HOURS

Iacopo Gozzi | Casalberi

THE GARDEN SITE - Management and realization of green areas | 6 HOURS

Federico Ratta | Frassinago - Gardens and Landscapes

EXTREME ARCHITECTURE - The mountains’ teaching, remote places and impossible building sites | 9 HOURS

Roberto Dini | Politecnico di Torino

BUILDING WITH TIMBER - Techniques and possibilities in building with timber | 8 HOURS

Angelo Luigi Marchetti | Marlegno

THE GENERATION OF LANDSCAPE - Creating places | 6 HOURS

Andrea Balestrini | LAND

SUSTAINABLE DESIGN - Principles of sustainability and bio-architecture | 6 HOURS

Edoardo Milesi | Edoardo Milesi & Archos

TECHNOLOGIES AND MATERIALS FOR LANDSCAPE - Products solutions and materials to enhance landscape | 16 HOURS

Partner companies

INTERIOR DESIGN AND SUSTAINABILITY - Ethical and circular economy, and sustainability in design | 6 HOURS

Pierluigi Masini | Quotidiano Nazionale

Save this picture! Repere secular Oak. Image © YAC srl

Internship

At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration with some of the studios best matching the topic of the course, including:

SNØHETTA - HHF ARCHITECTS - DILLER SCOFIDIO + RENFRO - BIG BJARKE INGELS GROUP - ESPEN SURNEVIK -EFFEKT ARCHITECTS - LAND - EDOARDO MILESI & ARCHOS

Save this picture! YACademy 2019 internships' map. Image © YAC srl

Due to the recent pandemic situation, for the courses held between September 2020 and January 2021, YAC has taken extraordinary measures to ensure the best performance of its activities and to facilitate access to its courses. In accordance with safety criteria, participation in the courses will be possible through a remote connection. Five scholarships are available for the full cost of enrollment and the full rules of the course are available on YAC's website.

Architecture for Landscape is organised in collaboration with:

AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI - MANNI GROUP - TERREAL - URBAN UP l UNIPOL

For more information visit: www.yacademy.it

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it