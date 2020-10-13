Common House / Rodrigo Aguilar

Submit a Project Advertise
© Daniela Galdames

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Concón, Chile
  • Architects: Rodrigo Aguilar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1194 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniela Galdames
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTicino, Arauco, Infodema, Pizarras ibéricas, Stretto, Volcan, Volcanita
  • Lead Architect:Rodrigo Aguilar
  • Collaborators:Sebastián Laclabere, Claudia Oliva
  • City:Concón
  • Country:Chile
© Daniela Galdames
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a heterogeneous area where middle-level housing and holiday homes are mixed, the project aims to respond to the needs of a multi-nuclear family for temporary occupation as a community meeting place, and as a definitive home on a long term horizon.

© Daniela Galdames
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Daniela Galdames
Functionally, the central courtyard constitutes a key of order, which allows the public area to be separated towards the front of the site, to have a strategic view of the street and of the sea in the distance; and the bedroom and services area, are placed in the back. A staircase-library connects the main floor with a small study space on the second level, from which it is possible to inhabit the roof, privileging contemplation activities related to the sea.

© Daniela Galdames
Sections
Sections
© Daniela Galdames
Materially, the house is composed of an existing stone basement that supports the main volume, defined by partitions lined externally by a double wooden skin, to thermally insulate the interior spaces. The proposed structure, based on a regular modulation, ensures a fast assembly chain and the occupation of unskilled labor.

© Daniela Galdames
Finally, the work tries to demonstrate it’s possible to develop an architecture adapted to the needs of its inhabitants, pertinent from the point of view of the place and with a highly restricted budget.

© Daniela Galdames
Project gallery

