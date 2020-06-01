Family Villa in Giruliai / DO Architects

+ 11

Houses • Giruliai, Lithuania Architects: DO Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 567 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Laimonas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Lunawood Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. The family villa is built just a few hundred meters away from the Baltic sea shore, where water, sand, pebbles and pines all mix together. Views, experiences and sounds of the surrounding nature accompany one’s approach to the villa and fill the interior with its calm presence. Local materials used in exterior and interior blend the building to the natural Baltic seaside.

The building is split in two volumes to create different spaces for variety of functions and comfortable living. Volumes and spaces are connected through different paths, making the villa very engaging and suitable for every family member.