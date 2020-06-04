World
1211 East Eleventh Studio / Furman + Keil Architects

1211 East Eleventh Studio / Furman + Keil Architects

© Casey Dunn

Store
Austin, United States
  • Lead Architects: Gary Furman, Philip Keil
  • Contractor: IE2 Construction
  • Structural Engineering: AEC
  • Landscape: Word + Carr Design Group
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. East 11th Street is the “Main Street” of a very diverse neighborhood in east Austin, with a vibrant mix of small, locally-owned businesses, shops, and restaurants. Our site at the corner of 11th and Navasota anchors the eastern end of the pedestrian-oriented commercial strip, and overlooks the park-like Texas State Cemetery where the street character and scale shifts to a residential neighborhood.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The building’s form is drawn from this transitional corner condition: the ground floor is clad in brick and is scaled to the low-slung historical building of the restaurant next door, housing two local retail shops which address the widened pedestrian sidewalk. The upper floor, clad in box-rib metal siding, is situated to take in views of the cemetery to the east for the upstairs office tenants.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

A trellised terrace on the northwest corner of the building softens the scale of the building with plants and gives a hint of the activity happening upstairs. The terrace is open for use by all of the building’s tenants, and is a nice spot to have lunch or host an outdoor meeting, connecting with the street life below and the city skyline beyond. The character of the exterior and interior of the building is purposefully austere, with the steel structure and humble materials of the building left exposed in keeping with the rough-and-tumble vibe of east Austin.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Project location

Address: Austin, Texas, United States

Furman + Keil Architects
Commercial Architecture Retail Store United States
Cite: "1211 East Eleventh Studio / Furman + Keil Architects" 04 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

