Tourcoing Police Hotel / Ameller Dubois

Tourcoing Police Hotel / Ameller Dubois

© Julien LANOO © Julien LANOO © Julien LANOO © Julien LANOO + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Police Station
Tourcoing, France
  • Architects: Ameller Dubois
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Julien LANOO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, TIGER, Tarkett, CASAL GRANDE PADANA, COLORCOAT, Egger, PIERI, UNIKALO
  • Lead Architects: Ameller Dubois
  • Clients: French Ministry of Defence
  • Engineering: SIBEO
  • Landscape: Armelle Claude
  • Collaborators : Philippe Ameller, Jacques Dubois, Guita Maleki, Marie Warburton, Giulia Rotelli, Ioan Veliciu
© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO

Text description provided by the architects. A compact and unitary figure, the new Tourcoing Police Hotel strives to combine three inseparable challenges: to translate the republican idea and represent authority, to secure and reassure a sometimes fragile public, and to offer comfortable and safe working conditions to police officers.

© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO

A corner building and an architectural sign, the new Tourcoing Police Headquarters is turned towards the city. Carefully composed of simple and modular geometrical forms, it is perceived as a sculpted, homogeneous, and refined building. Its unitary materiality and its sober volumetry constitute, with the factory chimney preserved, a real urban landmark legible and attractive. Its coherence and image clearly express its status as an institutional building, while renewing the image of the Police station. It affirms the importance of its status as a museum or cultural facility.

© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO

The project consists of a square figure aligned on the public roads and closed on the service courtyard. The hall naturally fits into the corner of the ground floor in the extension of the raised forecourt, facing the Parc Clémenceau.

© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO

Wrapped on all sides in white metal cladding made up of modular panels punctuated by thin slats, the building rests on a brick base that manages the difference in height of the plot and echoes the culture of Northern France. 

© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO

The composition underlines by its materiality its contemporary character anchored in a place steeped in history.

© Julien LANOO
© Julien LANOO

Project location

Address: 59200 Tourcoing, France

Cite: "Tourcoing Police Hotel / Ameller Dubois" 15 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940621/tourcoing-police-hotel-ameller-dubois/> ISSN 0719-8884

