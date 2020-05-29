Plant Prefab Announces Flexible ADU Line for Sustainable Living

Prefabricated design and manufacturing company Plant Prefab has announced their new lightHouse line, a set of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) available in multiple sizes. Working with designers Alchemy Architects, the LivingHomes concept joins a roster of work with partners that include KieranTimberlake, Koto Design and Brooks + Scarpa. With a size ranging from 310 square feet to 600, the newest line was inspired by Alchemy’s previous work on small-space living.

Thirteen floor plan variations allow customers to achieve their ideal space, siting, and view, regardless of lot limitations. Configurations range from a compact studio to a one-bedroom unit atop a two-car garage. “There is an increasing demand among potential homeowners for smaller homes that can be built quickly and affordably, and the lightHouse LivingHomes were conceived to meet that need,” says Plant Prefab Founder and CEO Steve Glenn. “Since Alchemy has long been an expert in designing for prefabricated building methods and a pioneer in sustainable design, and we’ve already completed two projects together, it was easy for us to partner together to offer a set of unique, ultra-efficient, standard LivingHomes for the market.”

“Having worked together to build two prior homes in California, we’re confident that Plant Prefab is the right partner to bring our ADU designs to this market. The lightHouse is intended to be a beacon for sustainable living; Plant Prefab has built up its reputation around sustainable building practices,” said Geoffrey Warner, Principal Architect at Alchemy.

As the team explains, built-in solid oak furnishings, custom “OxBox” (oxidized steel) and “Barn” (wood) siding, and multiple exterior elements include an entry plate, stair, light feature, and awnings. Like all LivingHomes, the lightHouse series is designed to meet net-zero standards and ships complete with smart home technology and energy monitoring.

News via Plant Prefab