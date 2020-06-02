Yard Apartment / Qisi Design

Save this picture! overview of space. Image © CL studio

Architect In Charge: Xixi Chen, Chong Fu

Consultant: Shanghai Long Qian Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. Qisi Design was commissioned to renovate a tiny house with a yard. The house is located on the ground floor of a historic conservation building on Huaihai Road, Shanghai . After years of property division, the house is now only 25 square meters. The new owner hopes to transform it into a short rent home. The designer carries out the design around the goal of "how to create a warm, comfortable place that can accommodate a variety of activities in a 25 square meter space". The designers fully develop the space potential of small houses by establishing indoor and outdoor connections, making use of mezzanine and function superposition. Finally, the designers create a rich space that has complete living function and can accommodate the party of many people.

work and activity areas that do not disturb each other.

Concept Generation

The designer combines the courtyard with the interior space to obtain more usable area and the possibility of carrying out activities. Through the activities between people to establish the overall connection of space. The designer takes an "activity axis" as the main line. Rich activity scenes are unfolded on this axis.

Scene 01-Yard

The yard is located on the south side of the building. The yard is surrounded by low buildings, which makes people feel isolated. It can be used as an outdoor living room when the weather is good.

Scene 02-Bar Area

Because the window openings of historical conservation buildings can’t be changed, this restriction dispels the designers' idea of directly connecting the interior and exterior spaces through physical means. The designer set up two bars in and out of the window respectively, which established indirect connection for the inside and outside. External activities and internal activities are linked through windows. The boundary between inside and outside is the "transparency of phenomenon" mentioned by Colin Rowe.

Scene 03-Semi Sunk Living Room

Before the renovation, the ground was raised 45 cm. Only the toilet area was at the original elevation of plus or minus zero. In the renovation, the architects kept the floor height of the kitchen area and lowered the floor height of the living room and the bathroom area to the original elevation. Living room forms a semi sinking space with a sense of wrapping.

stairs and sofas.

view from the bar to the bookshelf.

The height difference creates a rich sense of space. Both sides of the step are defined as sofas. The stair handrails act as bookshelves and wardrobes at the same time. Wood veneer and wood furniture bring affinity to the space. The boundary between furniture and architecture becomes blurred, which is conducive to making full use of every space.

view from the living room to the bathroom.

stairs and sofas.

Scene 04-Mezzanine Bedroom

The mezzanine is the bedroom area. Due to the limitation of floor height, the mattress is directly on the ground. The fixed furniture arranged on both sides of the bed enriches the use function of the mezzanine, and also creates the area that does not disturb each other with the below space.

partial viewof mezzanine.

Scene 05-Bathroom Area

The bathroom area covers the space below the mezzanine. At ordinary times, the basin area and bath area are completely open to the living room. You can put down the shower curtain to block privacy if necessary. The dark color bathroom area wrapped by cement paint brings the residents a sense of tranquility and relaxation under the carefully designed lighting.

Although the whole room is small, standard bathtubs are still set up to make the bathing experience more complete. When using the bathtub, you can directly see the TV through a whole glass partition.