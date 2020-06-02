World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. House 1103 / Naoya Matsumoto Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House 1103 / Naoya Matsumoto Design

Save this project
House 1103 / Naoya Matsumoto Design

© Takashi Asano © Takashi Asano © Takashi Asano © Takashi Asano + 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Osaka, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Takashi Asano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Maruni Wood Industry, Analog, Ferroconcrete
  • Design Team: Naoya Matsumoto Design
  • Engineering & Construction: Naoya Matsumoto Design
  • Lighting Plan: Lew light pottery
  • Fabric Plan: f a b r i c s c a p e
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Takashi Asano
© Takashi Asano

Text description provided by the architects. This is the renovation design for the apartment of family of three in Osaka city. The layout that every room has a space for storing one Futon of 3 bedrooms and one bathroom with the stairs under the floor is still there along with equipping the apartment when it was built 35 years ago. We started with redesigning the layout for family of three’s life style.

Save this picture!
© Takashi Asano
© Takashi Asano
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Takashi Asano
© Takashi Asano
Save this picture!
© Takashi Asano
© Takashi Asano

Firstly, partition mud walls were putting on both, the left and right side from the entrance located in the center of the building as if it’s guided us to the dining room, and then set up the hallway symmetrically. That hallway that its material leans 45 degree connects to all the areas in the apartment moderately.

Save this picture!
© Takashi Asano
© Takashi Asano

Walking through the hallway that has a little of darkness, toward the living room, the sunlight from the outside shines dazzlingly and it spreads in the space, connecting inside and outside. In the situation which the environment and layouts that were already there in the apartment, I designed the space that the light and shadow from outside and inside sympathize with lifestyle, and not make people feel old and maintain its freshness when they live for a long time.

Save this picture!
© Takashi Asano
© Takashi Asano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Naoya Matsumoto Design
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Japan
Cite: "House 1103 / Naoya Matsumoto Design" 02 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940517/house-1103-naoya-matsumoto-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream