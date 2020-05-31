World
Oikumene Church / TSDS Interior Architect

Oikumene Church / TSDS Interior Architect

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Churches
East Tanjung Palas, Indonesia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  277
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kayan Makmur Foundation
  • Design Team: TSDS Interior Architect
  • Clients: Kayan Makmur Foundation
  • Engineering And Construction: Emuna Design
  • Lighting Consultant: Orly
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The establishment of Oikumene Church was due to the urgency to accommodate the needs of Christian worship place for the plantation employees and locals nearby. This project is a part of the CSR Programme (Corporate Social Responsibility) from PT. KMS, a company that work in plantation field. The Church is located in the highest altitude and East - West orientation.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The design is an approach of Single Materiality, which is using one material as a whole space creator, and in this project, wood, is chosen as the material. This approach is a team idea to design by using local material . The architectural concept inspired by Rumah Betang, a traditional dwelling in a form of long house that used by the locals, the Dayaks. Philosophically this church designed by reflecting on how God save human race from sin, which depicted by the architecture on how the slanted roof sustained by the church’s wall.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The main type of wood that being used are Bengkirai wood, Kapur wood, and Meranti Wood. These woods are residue from wood industry as our response to environmental empowerment. Facade of the Church using mixed of Rimba wood, while Meranti wood is used as an interior material to create a harmonization with the environment.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The interior concept is coming back to the function of its space, accommodate the church’s chore which including lots activity related to music. A platform provided as part of the interior. Due to the rough weather in Kalimantan (high heat temperature during the day), it is very crucial to keep the space inside comfortable enough to carry on the activity without air conditioner. The design adapt the situation by using jack roof to enable cross ventilation system.

Sections D and E
Sections D and E
Section C
Section C

The enticing phase from the design process is the detail making and wood fabrication process. These process are taking a quite long time because of the difficulty to supply Bengkirai wood. The wood also mixed with RC type wood, that need to be sorted out based on the quality and usage possibility. Because we work with natural material, size precision and MC (moisture content ) is very important, the process is going back and forth depending on the wood condition.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

With keeping the locality and traditional value, the form of Oikumene Church, humbly blend as a space with the local architecture and the community.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Sajau, East Tanjung Palas, Bulungan Regency, North Kalimantan, Indonesia

TSDS Interior Architect
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Indonesia
Cite: "Oikumene Church / TSDS Interior Architect" 31 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940494/oikumene-church-tsds-interior-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

