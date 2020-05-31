6 Houses in Cabrera de Mar / Twobo arquitectura + Luis Twose

+ 22

Lead Architects: Alberto Twose, María Pancorbo, Pablo Twose, Luis Twose

Design Team: Anna Sala, Raquel Vicente, Ourania Chamilaki

Clients: Olosega S.L.

Engineering: Proena

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located a few kilometers from Barcelona, Cabrera de Mar is a tourist destination overlooking the beach, a town of a few thousand inhabitants that fills up with visitors in the summer season. The project fills an urban void with a residential building, with a construction whose modern language dialogues with the architecture of the old town, even preserving an old stone wall on the basement level.

The residential building consists of six apartments of different sizes distributed over two floors. The project has two complementary main facades. The north side, where we find the accesses to the dwellings, has a solid facade, perforated only punctually by some windows. The south side is characterised by an exposed concrete frame, which delimits the private open spaces of the houses, small patios or terraces.

The apartments feature an open and flexible floor plan, allowing for fluid movements and circular paths between the rooms, with the bathrooms grouped into central cores to free up the facades. The interiors have a sober character and are devoid of any decorative excess. Cement, terracotta, pine wood and metal are exposed and left in their raw state. It is the composition of these materials that embellishes the common and living spaces of the apartments.