Headquater Lasvit in Nový Bor / OV-A

Headquater Lasvit in Nový Bor / OV-A

© BoysPlayNice

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Office Buildings
Nový Bor, Czech Republic
  • Architects: OV-A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  779
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  BoysPlayNice
  • Lead Architects: Štěpán Valouch, Jiří Opočenský, David Balajka
  • Engineering: Marcel Vojanec
  • Acoustics: Aveton
  • Facade Glazing: TGK - technika, sklo a umění s.r.o.
  • Steel Facade Structure: Excon, a.s.
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The overall design of the project reflects the longstanding tradition of glass making that Lasvit represents and promotes. The two traditional buildings from the early 19th century were completed with another two similarly sized and shaped abstract black and white volumes to create a harmonic and functional compound.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The first of the new buildings, seemingly composed entirely out of translucent glass, serves as an office café on the ground floor with an archive of the design samples on the floor above.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

This large, well-lit rectangular space with an unusual concave dome ceiling with a grid pattern can be also used as a conference room, when enclosed.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The second building covered with black metal plates, which resemble the traditional cladding of slate plates used on roofs throughout the region, provides a four-story space partly hidden below the ground and is used for testing and presenting the full-scale products – chandeliers and light-sculptures weighing up to 5 tonnes.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Section
Section
Plan
Plan
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The two culturally protected historical buildings were stripped of their various extensions and additions which were made within the two hundred years since their construction. Their facades have been carefully redesigned to its historical original state and the interiors were humbly reconstructed to work as an office space for the Lasvit company.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

