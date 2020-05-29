World
Bee Duck Restaurant / Hao Design

Bee Duck Restaurant / Hao Design

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese + 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant, Renovation
Kaohsiung, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Interior Designers: HAO Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hey!Cheese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DnH Loft Design, LOTOS, MODPOLY, Studioznzo
  • Brand And Visual Design: Antlers Artisans
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. The house in this case is a 40-year-old terrace house with a narrow and long pattern, and the internal is cut into many small pieces of space by many old mezzanines which are all the original structure of this house. Therefore, the whole space was dark and lacking of lighting even in the morning. We hope that the old mezzanines in the building can be preserved, and trying to make the disadvantages of the original space be turned into highlights which are presented in a more interesting way through design. The first step is to import light into the room. We remove the useless stairs and built a patio in the central of the building so that the ample light can spread on each interlaced mezzanine evenly. The angle of sunshine which reflects in different corners at different moment also affects our feeling of the space.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

We raised the height of the rear area of the building, and build a large metal staircase around this void space. When people walk along the wall on the stair, they can see all mezzanines intersperse in this old building simultaneously; the wall of each corner on the stairs are all covered by a large mirror to create an infinite extension of vision also blurs the boundary between the virtual and the real space... Standing on the steps and to enjoy what the space brings to us through this design, whether in vertical space or the split-level space horizontally, will get lots of surprises and fun which is hard to describe in words certainly.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Model. Image Courtesy of HAO Design
Model. Image Courtesy of HAO Design
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

We use a lot of original iron materials that have been gradually rusted over time to achieve the mottled sense of the old times and retro-carved glass on the facade of the building. The balance between these two materials that can make it looks not be too heavy on visually and still keep the strong style with the features of material; the natural light streams into the depths of the house, greatly improving the lighting function by those penetrating materials on the facade of the building. 

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

We use a large number of meticulous metal fittings which are in the style of steam industry era, brass, distressed wood grain, European three-dimensional flower aluminum plate and the special paint on the wall, etc. in the interior decoration. All of them are selected to present a strong sense of time deliberately. On the side of decorative items, we use a variety of components which are removed from old experimental equipment and the unusable old iron pieces also were transformed into lamps and ornaments. When the large mechanical gears unit which is set on the wall and inlaid into the table top starts running, people seems to be screwed into a gorgeous, retro, and fantasy space.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

A traditional old house in Taiwan, infused some elements of steam punk which bring people a strong experience to the senses and mash-up the exquisite workmanship of classical style, play a brand-new look in this unique split-level space.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

