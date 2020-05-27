CRA House / Estudio MMX

+ 24

Lead Architects: Estudio MMX

Text description provided by the architects. The CRA House is located within a residential country club in Avándaro, Estado de México. The country club, like many others in Mexico, establishes general design criteria and suggests, with emphasis, the use of specific forms and materials. Given the mountain character of the site, the regulation infers the need to preserve the rustic character of the place through architecture. In most cases, regulatory constraints are real challenges that are solved through analysis and design. In this case, the design of the house proves a stylistic hybridization strategy, with the double purpose of giving continuity to the character of the whole, while at the same time articulating, in an alternative way, the different spaces and the program of the house.

Instead of being perpendicular to the access, the whole house rotates, looking to obtain the best orientations and the best and widest views towards the golf field. By rotating the limits and the perimeter walls of the house, they establish alternative relations towards the exterior; Instead of an impassable fence, diagonal landscaped spaces are opened, which correct the conventional edge relationship between the land and the house. The same turn, allows articulating the closed and semi-enclosed spaces, always in relation to the open space (both the garden and the golf course)

On the upper floor, rooms are arranged around a central space for distribution and collection of solar energy (heat) and, converted into observation platforms, have visual shots towards the different views of the forest. The four spaces contained under the roof and wooden structure, allow accommodating an entire family in each of the rooms, taking advantage of the generous heights, with mezzanines.

At all times the immediate, mediate and distant landscape were respected; In fact, the house is a homage to the existing landscape and touches the destined plot in the least invasive way possible. The house sets a precedent and an alternative way of complying with regulations, protecting the architectural image of the complex and the natural environment, establishing an intelligent material dialogue with tradition and contemporary times. The construction system values ​​local artisans, craftsmen and methods while creating spaces of international scope. Through observation and thinking, constructions can be achieved that offer different spatial, structural and formal results, through the rational use of material and human resources "as usual", also achieving a comprehensive spatial, formal and energy performance.