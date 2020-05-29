World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Urban Renovation of Tianjin Tractor Factory / Archiland

Urban Renovation of Tianjin Tractor Factory / Archiland

© Hui Zhang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Tianjin, China
  • Architects: Archiland
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1830000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hui Zhang
  • Architect In Charge: Kun Tian, Yufei Wei, Jinsong Zhao
  • Client: Sunac & Tianjin Real Estate Group
  • Landscape: AURA
  • Collaborators: TADI, Kragh & Berglund Landscape
Courtesy of Archiland
Courtesy of Archiland

Text description provided by the architects. As an old industrial base in Tianjin, the Tractor Factory of Tianjin made outstanding contribution to the industrial development of China in the 1950s. As time develops, the industrial function of this plot is no longer prominent. Therefore, this renovation is not only a transformation of function, but also a successful conservation of the critical industrial heritages in Tianjin.

© Hui Zhang
© Hui Zhang

How to create an industrial culture circle around Tianjin Tractor Factory is a prominent issue that designers facing with. The design concept is not an innovation based on a complete denial, but a transformation and enhancement on the basis of the original pattern.

Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram

As a tractor factory built in the 1950s, the original pattern of the building was delicate mechanical grid structure. What is required from the designer is to fulfil the transformation from the past style to a modern one on the basis of preserving the original construction and grid structure through the organization of different spaces. 

Courtesy of Archiland
Courtesy of Archiland
© Hui Zhang
© Hui Zhang

Based on the preservation of the original grids, the designer underlines two spacial axises divided the whole area into four main building clusters.

© Hui Zhang
© Hui Zhang

On the premise of the effective utilization of the space, independent public service buildings are set for each cluster, forming a comprehensive planning area integrated with working, living and entertainment spaces.

Courtesy of Archiland
Courtesy of Archiland

Most of the original buildings are bent frame or brick-concrete structure. The retained buildings in the process of designing are mostly those with red brick facad.

© Hui Zhang
© Hui Zhang

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Intersection of Zhongnan Road and Huaping Road, Jialing Street, Nankai District, Tianjin, China

Archiland
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture China
Cite: "Urban Renovation of Tianjin Tractor Factory / Archiland" 29 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940352/urban-renovation-of-tianjin-tractor-factory-archiland/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hui Zhang

天津拖拉机厂城市更新 / Archiland 筑土国际

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

