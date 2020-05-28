World
Bass Residence / [STRANG]

Bass Residence / [STRANG]

© Claudio Manzoni

Miami, United States
  • Architects: [STRANG]
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Claudio Manzoni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fleetwood, Poliform, USAI, Viabizzuno, 3G Lighting, Knoll, Lutron Homeworks QS, Mia Cucina, Trimble, Wine cellar innovaions
  • Lead Architects: Jason Adams, Maria Ascoli, Benjamin Hale, Adrian Heid, Evelyn Gavilondo, Max Strang
  • Design Team: Margaret Marquez Interiors
  • Clients: Hillarie Bass
  • Engineering/Builders: Tre Leoni Construction, SDG Builders
  • Landscape: Mauricio Del Valle Design
© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

Text description provided by the architects. Located directly adjacent to Biscayne Bay, the Bass Residence underscores [STRANG]'s continuous exploration of the concept of a floating, rectilinear frame. The exposure to hurricane storm surges required that the home be raised substantially above the existing grade. This results in an impressive architectural composition where the frame acts as a third-level volume that protrudes beyond the level below. The frame itself is offset in two different axes while also expressing variable thicknesses. 

© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

A massive pier of exposed concrete vertically penetrates and effectively anchors the home’s two upper levels. This pier is accompanied by two smaller exposed concrete ‘fins’ that serve as additional structural supports. These ‘fins’ also effectively modulate and randomize the walls of glass facing the bay. 

© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni
Section
Section
© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

As one of Miami's most future-ready houses with striking interior design by Margaret Marquez, the Bass Residence’s notable resilient design and high-tech integrations by HEDsouth encompass automated lighting, shades, audio/visual, music, climate, security, and more. Taken together, all of these elements allow for a sophisticated and modern assemblage with grand perspectives of the Biscayne Bay.

© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

Project gallery

[STRANG]
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
