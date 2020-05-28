Bass Residence / [STRANG]

+ 24

Houses • Miami, United States Architects: [STRANG]

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Claudio Manzoni

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Fleetwood Poliform USAI Viabizzuno 3G Lighting , Knoll , Lutron Homeworks QS , Mia Cucina , Trimble , Wine cellar innovaions Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Jason Adams, Maria Ascoli, Benjamin Hale, Adrian Heid, Evelyn Gavilondo, Max Strang

Design Team: Margaret Marquez Interiors

Clients: Hillarie Bass

Engineering/Builders: Tre Leoni Construction, SDG Builders

Landscape: Mauricio Del Valle Design

Text description provided by the architects. Located directly adjacent to Biscayne Bay, the Bass Residence underscores [STRANG]'s continuous exploration of the concept of a floating, rectilinear frame. The exposure to hurricane storm surges required that the home be raised substantially above the existing grade. This results in an impressive architectural composition where the frame acts as a third-level volume that protrudes beyond the level below. The frame itself is offset in two different axes while also expressing variable thicknesses.

A massive pier of exposed concrete vertically penetrates and effectively anchors the home’s two upper levels. This pier is accompanied by two smaller exposed concrete ‘fins’ that serve as additional structural supports. These ‘fins’ also effectively modulate and randomize the walls of glass facing the bay.

As one of Miami's most future-ready houses with striking interior design by Margaret Marquez, the Bass Residence’s notable resilient design and high-tech integrations by HEDsouth encompass automated lighting, shades, audio/visual, music, climate, security, and more. Taken together, all of these elements allow for a sophisticated and modern assemblage with grand perspectives of the Biscayne Bay.