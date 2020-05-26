World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. St Marks Lane House / Dorrington Atcheson Architects

St Marks Lane House / Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Save this project
St Marks Lane House / Dorrington Atcheson Architects

© Mark Scowen © Mark Scowen © Mark Scowen © Mark Scowen + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Queenstown, New Zealand
  • Lead Architect: Sam Atcheson
  • Design Team: Sam Lennon
  • Clients: Bruce and Anne Stuhlmann 
  • Builder: Douglas Building
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen

Text description provided by the architects. A new build in Queenstown featuring stunning views of The Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu inspired a unique house to complement the setting.

Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen
Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen

A solid mass buried into the ground at the basement level provides the functional spaces of the house, garage, laundry, rumpus room, and the essential drying room for winter and summer sports. Entry to the house for visitors however is via a sheltered northern courtyard at street level. This is encased in cast-in-situ walls, allowing only a glimpse of the magnificent views revealed as you enter the house at mid-level. The peaks of the top floor roofline follow the contours of the mountain range beyond and provide an intriguing accent.

Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen

The mid-level of the house contains the kitchen and dining areas and also a sunken lounge, perfect for a hot toddy and fondue session in front of the fire after a hard day on the slopes. Sliding doors open seamlessly to the view and a substantial terrace beyond. Neighbors have been blocked by the use of cast insitu walls. These provide both privacy and a sense of solidity, in contrast to the uninterrupted glazing of the living level.

Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen

The feature staircase is expressed as a glazed slot running through the center of the house and again ensures the view is unimpeded. Bedrooms and bathrooms are situated on the top floor and in contrast to the concrete of the mid level this has been encased in a dark metal cladding. High-level windows allow the northern sun to enter and the glazing fills the void between the floating roof forms and the walls.

Save this picture!
© Mark Scowen
© Mark Scowen

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "St Marks Lane House / Dorrington Atcheson Architects" 26 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940320/st-marks-lane-house-dorrington-atcheson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream