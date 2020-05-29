World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Roadside House / K+S Architects

Roadside House / K+S Architects

Save this project
Roadside House / K+S Architects

© Hiroshi Ueda © Hiroshi Ueda © Hiroshi Ueda © Hiroshi Ueda + 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Maebashi, Japan
  • Architects: K+S Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  365
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroshi Ueda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Osmo & Edel
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the local city developing gradually.It faces the 30-meter-wide main road, increasing in traffic.There are houses, apartments, nursing homes, office buildings, and restaurants built disorderly along this road. The car is very important transportation in the city.But these make some roadway noise, and the façade of buildings tend to be similar and boring.This project has four important themes.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Zoning of the house facing the main road - The main living space is on the second floor to protect good privacy and livability. The semi-public room (such as studio, guest room) is on the first floor to communicate with a neighborhood. Next, we divided the volume of this building for each function, and put the courtyard into the gap. You can see the trees and the pool in the courtyard from the main road.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

The “loop wall” - The“loop wall” is a wooden wall, and encloses the main living space. On the upper floor, the “loop wall” makes the main living space comfortable, quiet, and invisible from the outside. It is an interface between living space and town. The “loop wall” is made of red cedar’s vertical bars randomly. The shadow of the bar makes an attractive expression variously. If you drive past this house, the unique façade of the” loop wall” will impress you.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

The “corridor” and the “inner corridor” - The “corridor” is parallel to the main road.On the first  floor, the “corridor” is an attractive path to link the studio, the guest room, the courtyard, and the entrance hall. Passing through the fascinating corridor, the visitor can enjoy sequence from the noisy road to the quiet courtyard. On the second floor, the “inner corridor of the main living space is a buffer zone between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Expanding the space - We made many devices to expand the space comfortably. For example, the studio has a window along the main street to see activity easily. The guest room has a large window. By opening the window fully, we integrate it with the courtyard.In the dining room between two courtyards, you can enjoy the meal while looking at the seasonal change of Yamaboshi (Japanese strawberry tree) and Shima Toneriko (Griffith's ash). You can use the living terrace and the living room together.  It makes you fun by various usage. The gym and the Jacuzzi room on the third floor have a good view of the mountains all around.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
K+S Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "Roadside House / K+S Architects" 29 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940301/roadside-house-k-plus-s-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream