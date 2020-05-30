Half Space / Y.AN DESIGN

+ 36

Renovation, Residential • Wenling, China Architects: Y.AN DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 96 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Xiaobin Lv

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project HAY JOLOR , ZaoZuo Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Xiaojian Yan

Design Team: Xiaojian Yan, Luya Xiao

parlor master perspective. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Backgroun

Since the Reform and Opening-up, a “third-generation” living type has appeared in rural areas of southern Zhejiang province, which has formed a unique local landscape of 5-storey residential buildings with narrow width and long depth. The style of multiple-storey and narrow-width has isolated each storey, homogenized functions, and reduced spatial interactions. Besides, the limited number of family members has led to a waste of the top storey in the house or even all high stories in the residential buildings.

staircase made by father. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Explore

This project is a duplex principal residence located in a rural village in southern Zhejiang province. Y.AN Design took the space interactive experience as the opportunity to explore the reconstruction of the unused fifth storey and tries to build a space for family activities that can satisfy compound functional requirements. Less spatial definitions and weaker partitions blurred the spatial boundaries and presented a more flexible functional space so as to dig the spatial potential of the house. This is a free interactive residential space with few precedented examples.

integral whole stair realized store content, show, furniture is multiple function. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Schematic diagram of space disassembly

half-storey perspective of the space. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Construct

The ultimate of elegance is the spiritual freedom, which is the most profound human need. Freedom asks for balance which is achieved by the designer through the use of tranquility. White color often contains the richest emotion in Minimalism, which also predicts the unlimited expansion of space and an omnipotent inclusiveness. It’s not only a color, but the best medium to mix light and shade, virtuality and reality.

multi-layer activity scenes created by view windows. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Y.AN Design restored human touch in family space with the simplest materials in this project. White and burlywood are the keynotes of the space, at the same time, minimizing the physical partitions in the space with adding windows to the wall to realize the combination of virtuality and reality. Through these methods, the freedom and interactive experience of the space is kept. Family activity is an important carrier of space. This design leaves more space for daily life: the sliding door on the combined closets divides the main hall and the small bedroom, however, when it opens, the space of the main hall and bedroom is mingled into a large private one without boundary.

view window at doorway. Image © Xiaobin Lv

A half-storey attic was added to the original height margin so as to enrich the spatial layers. With smart lighting skylight on the roof, the participation of light in the space embodied soul in this multiple-functional place for meeting friends, enjoying tea,musing oneself and appreciating stars.

smart skylights are added to improve lighting and ventilation. Image © Xiaobin Lv

the ultimate of elegance is the spiritual freedom. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Control

Simplicity is a life style that is produced from an emotion, an attitude, and a consideration in certain time period and environment in life. At the same time of reducing unnecessary third-party furniture, the designer accurately designed multiple storage spaces into customized furniture, such as combined closets with doors on two opposite sides, and storage tables served as seats. The soft decoration of the main space complied with the spatial attributes and was matched with simple furniture in gray tone.

guestroom on attic that can appreciate the stars. Image © Xiaobin Lv

My Home

It's a home that takes longer, more thought, and more improvement.The final design of the space cannot be defined or expressed as a simple style because it represents none of any existing patterns. However, when you stay here, you would feel comfortable no matter where you are or what you are doing. Emotion is expressed in every object and every scenery because of the participation of human activities, and is changing as the change of activities. Therefore, home is a reflection of heart to bear the internal desire of one’s ego, in reverse, concrete objects are used to nurture and strengthen, as well as to identify this ego. Hope everyone can find his unique home.