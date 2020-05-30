World
  5. Stoke Newington House / Material Works Architecture

Stoke Newington House / Material Works Architecture

Stoke Newington House / Material Works Architecture

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
London, United Kingdom
  • Engineering: Foster structures
  • Kitchen Joinery: BDB Furniture Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. Material Works were commissioned to design a a small addition to this victorian terraced house in Stoke Newington, London. With a limited budget and limited space for building in, the challenge was to transform the existing dark and cramped kitchen space into a bright and open space that would cater to the needs of a growing family. To achieve this an extensive roof light was installed above the new addition made from frameless glass panels supported on solid oak roof joists. The new external walls were built with reclaimed local bricks to add character and texture to the interior finish. The rear wall was opened up with large sliding glass doors set above a new window seat in oak veneer to match the structural timber and create additional storage.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
A careful coordination of the restricted space allowed for the inclusion of a central kitchen island while still leaving space for a dining table and clear routes through the space. The kitchen units were formed from laminated plywood with accents of oak veneer that match the timber elsewhere. A robust polished concrete floor was chosen to provide contrast from natural oak and create an aesthetic that was at once both contemporary, practical and welcoming.

“We requested something modern and more creative than the standard side returns you see in the area. The designs were fantastic - a raised window with seat, oak beams, polished concrete and exposed brick.” -Dan, Client

Material Works Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Stoke Newington House / Material Works Architecture" 30 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940113/stoke-newington-house-material-works-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

