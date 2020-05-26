Lorentz Leiden Residential Building / Neutelings Riedijk Architects

+ 15

Apartments • Leiden, The Netherlands Architects: Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: ScagliolaBrakkee

Lead Architects: Willem Jan Neutelings, Michiel Riedijk

Design Team: Willem Jan Neutelings, Michiel Riedijk, Frank Venhorst, Hilbrand Wanders, Kenny Tang, Julia Söffing Lutz Mürau, Mátyás Bitay, Luuk Stoltenberg, Saba Zahedi Asl, Jonathan de Veen

Clients: Syntrus Achmea Real Estate & Finance, Amsterdam

Engineering: ABT BV Ingenieursbureau,

Structural Engineer: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs, Amsterdam

Building Physics: DGMR Raadgevende Ingenieurs, Arnhem

Installations Design: DWA, Ede

Building Management: Lendering & Partners, Soest

Contractor: Bouwcombinatie Lorentz VOF

Text description provided by the architects. The first Phase of project Lorentz at the station square in Leiden is completed and the new residents started moving in: an important step in the renewal of the Leiden station area. Lorentz Leiden consists of a composition of three light-colored towers of different heights on top of a plinth building. In Phase 1, the first two towers and plinth have now been realized. The towers have a slightly sparkling aluminium façade cladding; the highest tower in champagne color and the lower one in bronze. Both towers are crowned with two storey-high maisonettes that offer a splendid view on the city and far beyond.

The dark red, four-layered plinth building houses studios and commercial spaces at the Station Square, such as the Heineken commercial headquarters and brewpub to be opened later this year. To accentuate the difference in use and orientation, the plinth building is composed of two distinct facade expressions: a concrete framework at the station square and a composition of brickwork and white concrete window frames along the residential street.

The roof of the plinth building is covered with green and provides the adjacent apartments with a pleasant roof terrace. The building also houses a car park and Leiden’s largest public bicycle parking. At the moment, we are starting up Lorentz Phase 2 and looking forward to complete the project with the office tower.