Radius 58 Optics / DA bureau

Radius 58 Optics / DA bureau

© Sergey Melnikov

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Store, Interior Design
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
  • Architects: DA bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergey Melnikov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, CE.SI. Ceramica, Akme, Aledo
  • Lead Architects: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Elizaveta Zholtaya
  • Clients: Grigoriy Lopatin, Zamira Musaeva
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. Radius 58 is a new eyewear brand based in St. Petersburg, that produces fashionable budget frames of their own design. The founders of Radius are a young couple, who works without investors and sticks to the ideology of the family business. The couple decided to open their second showroom in Sevcable Port - an area that combines shopping, restaurants, bars, urban establishments, events and music festivals.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The showroom overlooks the central avenue of the Port. While developing the design, we wanted to create a bright and memorable interior that would look spectacular through the windows all day and night. The main art object is a translucent curved piece of polycarbonate, with a soft color gradient, dissolving in space.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Plan
Plan

The structure grows out of the pink floor looks very impressive from the street at night due to the backlight, reflecting in the mirror wall and attracting the attention of passersby. Pink plays an important visual role in the interior, filling the entire space and dissolving in the upper part of the hall due to the gradient on the walls. The mirror surface on one of the walls blurs boundaries and expands the space. 

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The composition of the hall is completed with a pink amphitheater, consisting of mobile cubes that grow out of the floor. These cubes also can be transformed into a lounge zone for visitors. The backlight also plays an important role in the interior- it gives additional highlights and generates a vast reflection.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

There is not a single purchased item in the interior, except for the track lights. All items are custom made, which adds uniqueness to the interior.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Project location

Address: Kozhevennaya Liniya, 40, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
DA bureau
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design Russia
Cite: "Radius 58 Optics / DA bureau" 20 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939892/radius-58-optics-da-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

