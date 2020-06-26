Submit a Project Advertise
Fine Yougashi Shop / Atelier A

Fine Yougashi Shop / Atelier A
Liminal triangular space by two outswing doors . Image © Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon © Byungmin Jeon © Byungmin Jeon Staff area decorated with dark wood in Japanese Taisho style. Image © Byungmin Jeon + 12

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Interiors Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Atelier A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Byungmin Jeon
  • Project Architect: Yanwen Zhu
© Byungmin Jeon
Text description provided by the architects. A new Fine store designed by Atelier A has opened on Wulumuqi Road in downtown Shanghai. This mini-sized yougashi store occupies an area of just over twenty square meters, with a width of less than three meters. How to display exquisite yougashi desserts and at the same time provide drinks and eat-in service in this small shop poses huge challenge for space design. Maximum usage of the space is achieved by straight circulation routes. Areas for staff and customers are divided by a counter with separate entrances so that they do not get in each other’s way.

© Byungmin Jeon
The façade is another innovative design. Outswing doors might obstruct passengers on the busy street. However, inswing doors would waste a large proportion of the small shop area. The solution to the dilemma is an inward triangle made by two outswing doors. Meanwhile, this triangle creates space for customers to smoke or wait for takeaways. It is also an important liminal space from the exterior to the interior, as the outdoor/indoor interaction is a feature of all Fine stores.

Staff area decorated with dark wood in Japanese Taisho style. Image © Byungmin Jeon
Sketch
Sketch

The two doors are deliberately made old to match the surrounding old town area, but using different materials---one made of stylish dark wood, the same as the signboard, the other faded light green iron, Fine’s brand color. When entering the store, customers will find that the interesting contrast of refined vs. crude extends to the inside.

© Byungmin Jeon
Decorations chiselled to expose original tiles and cements in dinning area. Image © Byungmin Jeon
The staff area half looks like a Japanese Taisho antique shop. The walls, ceiling, air vent grills and the counter are all made of the same dark wood, decorated with mouldings. Whereas the other half is removed of all previous decorations, including previous floor tiles and wall paints. Instead, grey tiles and cement of the old building are exposed, so are all the cables and random hand-made chiselling marks.

© Byungmin Jeon
Project location

Address: Wulumuqi Road, Shanghai, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Fine Yougashi Shop / Atelier A" 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939884/fine-yougashi-atelier-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

Fine 西洋果子店 / 上海彦文建筑工作室

