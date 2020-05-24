Chongqing BIK Kindergarten / F.O.G. Architecture

Save this picture! Reception: office and public spaces are positioned on different heights. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Architect In Charge: Di Zhan, Yu Zheng

Design Team: Aijie Xiong, Yuyu He, Hanwen Zhang, Sen Xu

Client: BIK Chongqing

Engineering: Xinyu Cai

Landscape: F.O.G. Architcture

Contractor: Chongqing Yuanjiang Decoration, Impression MEP

Save this picture! Reception: a host space for children and parents. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The site was an abandoned primary school, located in Jiangbei District, Chongqing, surrounded by a vast residential community. F.O.G. was commissioned to transform it into a contemporary kindergarten, to revitalize the educational space within the community.

Save this picture! The Little Theatre and the Parent-kid Space. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

The kindergarten accommodates nearly 6000sqm of space within its 5-storey structure. The classrooms spread from the 2nd floor to the 4th floor, which is sandwiched by the indoor playgrounds on both ground floor and the top floor. Located on the ground level are areas dedicated to parent-kid interaction, which includes the Parental Reception, the Little Theatre and the Children’s Hall, while, on the top floor, the spaces are designed for food, games, and music.

Save this picture! The Little Theatre and the Parent-kid Space. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Space with no hard boundary

“The grand living room”, located on the ground floor, is the central public space of the campus, where the visitors, pupils, parents and staff are able to gather and interact. The space can act as a multi-purpose indoor playground, as well as an events hall. In order to maximize the potential for flexibility, the space is subdivided via manipulating ceilings and wall features, avoiding fixed partitions and doors. A series of pocket spaces are formed within the folds of the walls inclosing the Children's Hall, allowing for these to be visually connect to the centre of the room.

Save this picture! Children’s Hall: pocket spaces are created by the colorful folded wall features. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Save this picture! The Red classroom. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

All spaces are educational

Children acquire knowledge, social skills and emotional intelligence through playing. As a place for playful learning a Kindergarten should provide the children with possibilities of connection, communication and interaction - where they can learn from both their educators and their peers. The corridors that connect the different study areas thus become informal learning spaces themselves, where the rounded corners and folding walls encourage exploration and playfulness in a safe and supportive environment.

Save this picture! The Red classroom. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Save this picture! Learning Space – 3rd Floor Corridor. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Children’s Space is for the Children

Toilets, the private zones of the children, are designed with only 2-metre clear height, to provide a cozy and intimate space feeling for the children. Basins are also custom circular designs to allow children to gather while hand washing and giggle along together while the water runs.

Save this picture! Learning Space – 2nd Floor Corridor. Image © InSpace Architcture Photography

Classrooms as teaching aids

The classrooms offer a series of learning environments that use the simplicity of materiality and colour to provide functional spaces for the everyday educational and leisurely activities. Every classroom is designed with entrance lobby and washing area to provide for a home-like setting.