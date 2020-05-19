World
Loft Essencial / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Loft Essencial / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

© Felipe Araújo

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Loft, Interior Design
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Interior Designers: Cacau Ribeiro Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1033 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Felipe Araújo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cosentino, Arnaldo Danemberg, Augusta, Automundi, Barcellos Paisagismo, By Kamy, Carvalho Atelier, Casa Affonso, Casa do Brasil / Atelier na Rua, Casa rara, Coral, Deca, Deckton, Design brasil, Design da Tora, Elettromec, Estúdio Paulo Alves, Galeria Marcelo Guarnieri, Identidad Argentina +9
  • Architect In Charge: Grazielle Martins Barradas
  • Project Team: Simone Carolina Jorge, Luiz Fernando Coradello
  • Clients: Mostra Casa Cor 2019
  • Engineering: Paulo Melo, Pallas Engenharia
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
  • Collaborators: Bruna Souza
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. The essential loft was created for the CASACOR 2019 and its purpose was to offer a living área for the family to share happy moments. It was made to be comfortable, meaningful, and warm.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Amongst the carpentry solutions, there were big wooden frames forming shelves that let the natural light and garden into the room and french accordion doors handmade with treenails.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
Planta - Layout
Planta - Layout
© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

In the kitchen, we chose to replace cupboards with hooks exhibiting charming utensils and design pieces.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo
Section AA
Section AA

For the nature admirers, space also had a botanical studio, where plants from different species helped to control the air humidity and temperature.

© Felipe Araújo
© Felipe Araújo

Board games, reading área, all in perfect harmony came together to create this family living space, where the children, clearly, belonged. 

Project location

Address: Ribeirão Preto - Conquista, Ribeirão Preto - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Cacau Ribeiro Interiores
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Interior Design Brazil
Cite: "Loft Essencial / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores" [Loft Essencial / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores] 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939731/loft-essencial-cacau-ribeiro-interiores/> ISSN 0719-8884

