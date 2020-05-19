Loft Essencial / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

+ 22

Loft, Interior Design • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil Interior Designers: Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1033 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Felipe Araújo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Cosentino Arnaldo Danemberg , Augusta , Automundi , Barcellos Paisagismo , By Kamy , Carvalho Atelier , Casa Affonso , Casa do Brasil / Atelier na Rua , Casa rara , Coral , Deca , Deckton , Design brasil , Design da Tora , Elettromec , Estúdio Paulo Alves , Galeria Marcelo Guarnieri , Identidad Argentina +9 Lucenera , Mãos Ateliê , Neobambu , Novittà Mobiliário / Decor , Palimanan , Paula Juchem , Rodrigo Ohtake , Spicy , Trimble Navigation -9 Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Grazielle Martins Barradas

Project Team: Simone Carolina Jorge, Luiz Fernando Coradello

Clients: Mostra Casa Cor 2019

Engineering: Paulo Melo, Pallas Engenharia

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Collaborators: Bruna Souza

Text description provided by the architects. The essential loft was created for the CASACOR 2019 and its purpose was to offer a living área for the family to share happy moments. It was made to be comfortable, meaningful, and warm.

Amongst the carpentry solutions, there were big wooden frames forming shelves that let the natural light and garden into the room and french accordion doors handmade with treenails.

In the kitchen, we chose to replace cupboards with hooks exhibiting charming utensils and design pieces.

For the nature admirers, space also had a botanical studio, where plants from different species helped to control the air humidity and temperature.

Board games, reading área, all in perfect harmony came together to create this family living space, where the children, clearly, belonged.