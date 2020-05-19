World
  Module for Activities and Community Services / CEPLAN + CoGa Arquitetura

Module for Activities and Community Services / CEPLAN + CoGa Arquitetura

Module for Activities and Community Services / CEPLAN + CoGa Arquitetura

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Other Facilities
Asa Norte, Brazil
  • Architects: CEPLAN, CoGa Arquitetura
  Area: 968
  Year: 2011
  Photographs: Joana França
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Siemens, Continet, Deca, Granitina do Brasil, Isoeste, Jatobá, La Fonte, Mobiliário, REFAX, Suvinil, polimix
  Lead Architects: Fabiana Couto Garcia, Alberto Alves de Faria, Fátima Lauria Pires
  Clients: UnB – Ceplan www.ceplan.unb.br
  Concrete Structure And Foundations: Engenheiro Civil João Bosco da Costa e Wilson José de Oliveira
  Steel Structure Projects: Engenheiro Civil Antônio Paulo Mendes
  Electrical System Projects: Engenheira Eletricista Raquel Simas Coutinho Barbosa
  Structured Cabling Projects: Engenheiro Civil Tiago Flor Bento
  Lgp Projects: Engenheiro João Manoel Dias Pimenta
  Plumbing And Fire Alarm Systems: Engenheiro Civil Oto Vinícius de Almeida ar
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The Module for Activities and Community Services was created to meet the demand of spaces for commerce, eating, and socializing at the Darcy Ribeiro Campus of the University of Brasília Foundation. 

© Joana França
© Joana França
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Joana França
© Joana França

The project was standardized to optimize the construction and shorten the completion time. The buildings designed for the Darcy Ribeiro Campus were named Módulo de Atividades e Serviços Comunitários - MASC (Module for Activities and Community Services). 

© Joana França
© Joana França

In this Campus the units were located in the North (near the Pavilions), Center (near the University Restaurant and the Faculty of Technology), and South (near the Institute of Chemistry and the Faculty of Health Sciences).

© Joana França
© Joana França
Sections
Sections
© Joana França
© Joana França

A estrutura é tradicional, em concreto moldado in loco, e a vedações em alvenaria de tijolo furado rebocada e pintada. Os brises serão de linha industrial, em alumínio natural. A preocupação aqui foi manter um custo baixo para a edificação. Materiais de acabamento deverão seguir o padrão atual adotado na UnB, barateando e simplificando sua manutenção.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Project location

Address: Campus Darcy Ribeiro - UnB - Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70910-900, Brazil

CEPLAN
CoGa Arquitetura
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Brazil
