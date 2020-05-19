World
Transforming Gallery / J.Roc Design

Transforming Gallery / J.Roc Design

© James Leng © James Leng © James Leng © James Leng + 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Arts & Architecture
Boston, United States
  • Architects: J.Roc Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  James Leng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Hansgrohe, Signify, Hunter Douglas, Lutron, McNeel, RapidSet
  • Design Team: Jeremy Jih
  • Clients: Opportunities for Artists, Inc. (Miru Shim and Jianshu Dong)
More Specs Less Specs
© James Leng
© James Leng

Text description provided by the architects. A community art non-profit in Boston’s South End asked for a space that could act as children’s classroom, event center, performance art venue, movie theater, gallery, and lecture hall. This challenge required rapid transformations in layout, quality of light, and ceiling height.

© James Leng
© James Leng

In response, the design borrows from the language of set design — inserting a system of translucent  partitions that descend from above to change ceiling height, modulate light, define light boxes, or repartition space. With this system, the gallery is able to achieve and finely control qualities of light to a degree normally only possible in larger museums with complex skylight and light baffle systems.

© James Leng
© James Leng

Pre-programmed scenarios in both lighting and partitions allow for near-instantaneous spatial transformations, making the space completely malleable — and completely adaptable to its various needs.

© James Leng
© James Leng

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

J.Roc Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Arts & Architecture United States
Cite: "Transforming Gallery / J.Roc Design" 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939679/transforming-gallery-jroc-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

