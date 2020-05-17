ArchDaily's Best Articles about Bamboo

ArchDaily has created a list of best articles, news and projects that address everything you need to know about bamboo.
Structure and Construction
- If We Were To Design The Ideal Building Material, It Would Look A Lot Like Bamboo
- How (And Why) to Integrate Earth and Bamboo Into Your Architectural Project
- Why Architectural Models Are Crucial in Making Bamboo Projects a Reality
- Surprising Material Alert: The Black Bamboo
- 5800 Individual Bamboo Poles Stand Tall as a Lightweight Transportable Theater
- How Effective is Laminated Bamboo for Structural Applications?