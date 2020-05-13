World
Babylon Garden Spa Renovation / Ho Khue Architects

Babylon Garden Spa Renovation / Ho Khue Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki

Spa, Renovation
Vietnam
  Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  Area:  495
  Year:  2018
  Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, Gyproc, Häfele, KIMGRES, Xingfa Aluminum
  Architect In Charge: Ho Khue
  Design Team: Ho Khue Architects Studio
  Site Area : 165 sqm
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. The Babylon Garden Spa project was built in Da Nang, a central coastal city of Viet Nam, as a renovation of an unfinished family housing project. Being in the central urban area of Da Nang, the plot is of small size and valuable considering its cost. The main challenge in the design was to build to the maximum area for business in balance with an interesting, private, and unique space which brings a sense of relaxation needed for a spa area.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground floor plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
The solution included maximizing the business area and exposing the 2 sides of the building to nature. The innovation lies in the creation of layers of natural and built elements as a response to the climate. The long side of the building which is facing the South and South-West are protected from direct sunlight by a wide layer of vegetation and another layer of laterite.

© Hiroyuki Oki
This also facilitates privacy for visitors and enhances relaxation. The main feature of the project which helps in creating vegetation, the laterite louvers, were created using 700 pieces of laterite with 200 x 600 x 100, stacked on top of each other, altogether creating a simple block of laterite house filled with trees.   

© Hiroyuki Oki
Project location

Address: Ha Bong Street, Sơn Tra Ward, Da Nang City, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Ho Khue Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "Babylon Garden Spa Renovation / Ho Khue Architects" 13 May 2020. ArchDaily.

