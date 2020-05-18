How to Optimize Small Spaces: 9 Folding and Sliding Beds

As the number of smaller and more compact apartments grows, architects and interior designers are challenged to create multifunctional solutions and systems capable of optimizing spaces, in a way that every inch seems to make a difference. As a result, it is increasingly common for professionals to focus on designing creative furniture solutions that allow the space to transform completely in a few seconds.
ArchDaily has already published numerous articles on how to design for compact spaces, from closets and shelves to plan solutions for small apartments. We have now put together a collection of interesting projects in which the beds seem to camouflage themselves among the furniture and architectural elements, thanks to smart systems which, by using hinges and sliding tracks, allow them to be concealed in a matter of seconds, saving space and allowing versatility.
Studio Brasília 27 / Fabio Cherman
Batipin Flat / studioWOK
Quartéis de Santa Justa / Carvalho Araújo
20m² Apartament / Angel Rico
EUA Apartment / Joao Tiago Aguiar Arquitetos
Biombombastic / elii
House in a Flat / nitton architects
Estudio ARQ / Sala2 Arquitetura
Apartamento EC / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura
