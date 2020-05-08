World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 3XN to Design Forskaren, a New Health and Life Science Innovation Center in Stockholm

3XN to Design Forskaren, a New Health and Life Science Innovation Center in Stockholm

Save this article
3XN to Design Forskaren, a New Health and Life Science Innovation Center in Stockholm

3XN has won a competition for the design of an innovation center for health and life science companies, called "Forskaren". Providing office spaces, restaurants, cafes, and an exhibition area, the 24,000 sqm building is designed with the highest sustainability standards in mind and will pursue LEED Platinum certification.

Located between the Karolinska University Hospital and the old Stockholm city hospital, the new Center will become a part of Hagastaden district and play a major role in the development of world-class research in health, life science and treatment, attracting new talents with exciting opportunities as a hub for different scale companies of the industry.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

The concept aims for an open, light, and welcoming building featuring natural materials both in the exterior and the interior. The circular shape is highlighted by the dynamic façade made of rhythmically placed wooden slats, while the glass entrance allows a sneak peek inside for passers-by, emphasizing the openness and transparency. The central piece of the interior atrium is a spiral staircase, while each floor has its own space to be used both by permanent tenants and visiting professionals.

”Forskaren is a very ambitious project,” says Jan Ammundsen, Partner in Charge and Senior Partner at 3XN. ”The building will serve as a landmark of its central location, where it will interact with the city and create new collaborative environments. In addition, sustainability is front and center and the building will provide optimal daylight, social zones and green settings for those working within.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

Pursuing the highest standards of sustainable design, Forskaren effectively uses solar energy by connecting the rooftop solar panels to building systems like ventilation, heating, and cooling. The rainwater is collected and filtered to then be used for watering plants and flushing toilets, while the temperature during the summer is controlled by the earth -- the ground under the building stores thermal energy, while the circulating water is cooled by a heat pump, providing the building with appropriate indoor climate.

News via 3XN.

About this author
Maria Erman
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Maria Erman. "3XN to Design Forskaren, a New Health and Life Science Innovation Center in Stockholm" 08 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939116/3xn-to-design-forskaren-a-new-health-and-life-science-innovation-center-in-stockholm/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream