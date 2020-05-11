World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. The Netherlands
  5. 13KV Dordrecht Health Center / RoosRos Architecten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

13KV Dordrecht Health Center / RoosRos Architecten

Save this project
13KV Dordrecht Health Center / RoosRos Architecten

© Rene de Wit © Rene de Wit © Rene de Wit © Rene de Wit + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center, Adaptive Reuse, Restoration
Dordrecht, The Netherlands
  • Architects: RoosRos Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1794
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rene de Wit
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Blom en Blom, NeonTime, Trimble Navigation, Van der Vegt bv
  • Lead Architects: Sander Ros
  • Design Team: RoosRos Architecten
  • Clients: Stroom GP partnership
  • Interior: Build by de Wild
  • Consultants: IMd Raadgevende Ingenierus,
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Reuse of materials results in a forward-looking building with a monumental look. The new KV13 health centre recently opened in Dordrecht. The multifunctional care centre of the Stroom GP partnership is housed in a striking former transformer building. This industrial monument has been transformed by RoosRos architects with respect to its rich history. During the renovation, as much as possible of the original character was preserved and indeed enhanced. Where possible, existing materials from the building were used. The name KV13 is a reference to the original name: ‘13kV electricity distribution station'.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Transform and upgradeArchitect Sander Ros, who drew up the design together with Stefan de Vos, is proud of the result. He explains: "At RoosRos, we believe in innovative and sustainable redevelopment. In other words, rather than demolishing and starting over, we transform and upgrade existing buildings. Fortunately, we had clients who thought the same way and who dared to accept our bold proposals. So this fantastic end result actually represents a co-creation process with them."

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

The industrial character of KV13 has been preserved by reusing the original materials from the building. Floors were reused and steel fences around the transformers given a second life in the doctors' consulting rooms. A steel lifting beam with original crane adds a raw and edgy accent to the physio room. To complete the concept, the building has been furnished with vintage - i.e. recycled - furniture.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Modern requirementsSander Ros: “Whereas buildings in the care sector are often sleek and clean, KV13 is a unique exception. But although we have been able to retain the building’s monumental appearance, it still meets the contemporary demands of legislators and users for a modern medical practice. For example, part of the facade has been replaced by glass, and light apertures have been inserted into closed spaces, making the building considerably more open and transparent. All the sightlines end in daylight, which means that the user’s gaze is always drawn outside. At crucial points, an extra floor has deliberately been omitted, so that the double-height spaces allow extra daylight in.”

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dordrecht, The Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RoosRos Architecten
Office

Products

Wood Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare healthcare center Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Restoration The Netherlands
Cite: "13KV Dordrecht Health Center / RoosRos Architecten" 11 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939065/13kv-dordrecht-health-center-roosros-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream