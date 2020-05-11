World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Khaneye Hayatdar House / 4 Architecture Studio

Khaneye Hayatdar House / 4 Architecture Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Tehran, Iran
  Architects: 4 Architecture Studio
  Photographs: Peyman Amirghiasvand
  Lead Architects: Mohammad Yousef Salehi, Mohammad Sadegh Afshar Taheri, Kasra Shafieezadeh
  Design Team: Azin Savedoroudi, Mohammadreza Piri, Iman Eslami
  Project Manager: Mohammadreza Piri, 4 Architecture Studio
  Graphics: Farshid Nasr Azadani
  Drafting: Shiva Ghaffari, Helia Moradzadeh
  Engineering: Farzad Barazande
  Clients: Said Shabani
Text description provided by the architects. The experience of the " Khaneye Hayatdar " for us, was an experience of redefining the soul of Iranian architecture with an avant-garde appearance. Appreciating the soul can take any form, or in other words, it is independent of forms. It is the discovery of what exists, not the creation of something nonexistence. It is a journey from a self to its own, without the need for a single step in any direction. Just being, discovering, and enjoying, here and now.

While deviating from the principle always causes pain that invites the human soul to return to its source.
"Anyone who stays away from his origin will always search for it " Rumi

The “Khaneye Hayatdar” was referred to us while a desolate abandoned building with serious installation and structural problems. The intention of the employer was lovely.  With a low and limited budget he had, he preferred to find a home with the atmosphere of his Childhood house so that his children would not grow up in lifeless apartments, let them be a child, feel the being, and just be.

From the moment we entered the project site, we could understand the feeling of home. Designing such a space was not difficult, everything was there, we just had to polish it a little to make its spirit shine from the background. We made rules for our design process. Our first design rule was, "Nothing will be added or subtracted."  The old brick pattern was used to design the facade with the layout of the house. The old shelves were redefined for new functions. Also, raw steel, cement, woods, tiles, and plasters were our tools for the design that left no room for the designer's personal taste. Preserving the simplicity of this house was our other rule, nothing was added for just beauty aspects because nudity would reveal the spirit of the space from the background of mind and matter.

Challenges - The wall, based on the mentality of the employer, has become a filter that minimizes the connection with out-of-home unbalances, and if desired, part of this filter would be opened or closed.  The pattern of the bricks was used as a way to enter the light without worrying about the privacy of the neighboring houses.  Also, the window protectors became an element for facade design, which made the facade more dynamic and created a nice play and variation for the facade.  The roof of the project was the only Surface that could shed light on the heart of the project without worry, and the sky could be part of the roof of our project.

Modesty - “Khaneye Hayatdar” was the only house renovated on that alley. Its facade was designed with great care and sensitivity.  The materials and the design grids were taken from the neighboring houses as much as possible so that he could sit modestly and harmoniously with his companions.

4 Architecture Studio
Cite: "Khaneye Hayatdar House / 4 Architecture Studio" 11 May 2020. ArchDaily.

