Sfera Beauty Co-working / Eduard Eremchuk

Collaborators: Laroque studio

Text description provided by the architects. Sfera is a modular space for make-up artists, hairdressers, and manicure specialists with hourly rental rates.

It’s my first project in Russia out of Rostov-on-Don. The project is in Moscow and the client’s request was to organise a lot of workplaces in a small area and to make it transformable for events.

The result is transformable space which is good for different functional workspaces, workshops, lectures, and public talks. In space settled down 7 make-up, 6 hairdressers and 4 manicure places, reception desk, and small lecture space. All functional zones are separated by curtains

The space had good conditions from the beginning. High ceiling, big windows so I wanted to keep this lightness and make the space bright. All spaces are painted light grey, including furniture and the only colourful accent is the curtains which are the key element of the interior visually and functionally. The print was created together with Katya Pyatitskaya, founder of Laroque studio, and inspired by heat maps. The color was taken from the logo of the project.