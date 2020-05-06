World
MA (House of Bees) / Extra Medium

MA (House of Bees) / Extra Medium
© Simone Bossi
Houses
France
  • Architects: Extra Medium
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simone Bossi
  • Design Team: Timothee Mercier
  • Clients: Edouard Mercier, Eve Mercier
  • Collaborators: Patrick Coulomb
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. My family bought land in South of France’s Vaucluse department in the early 2000s. At the time, a small farmhouse sitting in the forest nearby had been weathering away for more than a decade. It stood on its hill, fading comfortably into the landscape. What was left had a strong posture despite its lack of foundations.

© Simone Bossi
When my parents approached me to rebuild it, we were sitting within eye-sight of the dilapidated structure. It was still soft in its ruinous state, a reminder of the qualities of its surroundings. We had spoken about the project before but the timing had not been right. That summer, and throughout the two years that followed, I worked to bring it back to life – infusing it with the monastic qualities that make this valley so special.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Respectful of the aesthetic constraints and wishes of the clients the house was designed to be a intimate refuge buried in the hills – one that would respect the site and the architectural history of the region. The existing structure was carefully dismembered in phases.

© Simone Bossi
The footprint and envelope were revised but stayed very much in keeping with the proportions of the old farmhouse. More than a simple reconstruction, this house was imagined as a renewal, emphasizing the house’s quirks and lending voice to careful craftsmanship.

© Simone Bossi
