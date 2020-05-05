World
  5. AKA Patagonia Hotel / Pablo Larroulet

AKA Patagonia Hotel / Pablo Larroulet

AKA Patagonia Hotel / Pablo Larroulet

© Fernanda del Villar

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels, Landscape Architecture
  • Architects: Pablo Larroulet
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernanda del Villar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archicad
More Specs Less Specs
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

Text description provided by the architects. The Place: Encounter and contrast. Patagonia is one of the most important tourist destinations in Chile and the world, a geography that strikes you with its scale, untamed wilderness and the bond that’s generated between the visitor and the landscape.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The meeting of the elements hits you at first sight, the connection between water and glacier, rock and mountain, tree and earth; a contrast of materials, forms and colors, between the solid and the liquid, between the mountain gorge and the valley plain. 

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar
Room Plan
Room Plan
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The roots of this project lie in this concept: encounter and contrast, an architecture that emerges from the earth and becomes part of nature, rupturing forms that rise up like mountains, volcanoes and glaciers on the horizon of Puerto Natales. Aka Patagonia is a tribute to the landscape.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The Project. The project is located in Puerto Natales at the top of the valley at the end of a gentle slope with panoramic views, where the horizon is broken by soaring ridges, volcanoes, mountains and glaciers.

The project consists of six modules (private double rooms with a bathroom) and one communal module for relaxing, meeting and cooking.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar
Comum module Plan
Comum module Plan
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The 6 prefabricated wooden modules were built and then assembled on site, strategically positioned to frame the views of the various natural attractions and to obtain the maximum level of natural light during the day. The entire construction was built on piles to have the lowest impact on the site.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The space was designed so that guests can experience the continuous flow of nature, both inside and out.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar
Elevations
Elevations
© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The lenga tree is a species native to the region. It envelops the project, even the roof, protecting the structure from extreme weather conditions. The lenga has evolved to grow in places with poor soil, cold climates and strong winds, where no other species can usually adapt.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

The aging of the material is a key aspect of the project: achieving a fusion between the built environment and the landscape. Over time, architecture seeks to adapt to its environment, without competition or pretension, by becoming a part of it.

© Fernanda del Villar
© Fernanda del Villar

Project gallery

Pablo Larroulet
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Landscape Architecture
Cite: "AKA Patagonia Hotel / Pablo Larroulet" [Hotel AKA Patagonia / Pablo Larroulet] 05 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938846/aka-patagonia-hotel-pablo-larroulet/> ISSN 0719-8884

