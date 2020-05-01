World
Wooden Box Floating in the Air Office / atelier N

Wooden Box Floating in the Air Office / atelier N

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Koshigaya, Japan
  • Architects: atelier N
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shigeo Ogawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Silent Gliss, LIXIL　, Osmo & Edel, c-gate, channel original
  • Architect In Charge: Hiroshi Nakamura
  • Structural Design : Mato Structural Design Office
  • Textile: Haruka Shoji
Text description provided by the architects. The site is Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, and is a quiet place where farmland remains. Our own atelier built there.

Rather than installing a bearing walls with so-called columns and beams, braces, and plywood, which is often adopted in general wooden construction, the structure is not established. We constructed a truss with diagonal pine wood and realized a glass outer wall with zero bearing walls.

A wooden box is placed on the diagonal to provide a heat insulating layer. The sunlight coming from directly above in the summer is blocked by the wooden box on the top, and the hot air in the room is raised by taking advantage of the nature of going up. Using the air cooled by the water in the rice field, and the wind blown by the rice field. By taking it indoors, we avoid overly relying on air conditioning equipment.

In winter, the sun is falling, and it's warm like a greenhouse. The purpose of this building is to create a certain environment together with the rice field, which makes the most of the rice field landscape. The rural scenery passes through the building from the front road, and a quiet scenery spreads from the interior. And the wind from the rice field goes through the room.

Also, since this area is like a village of old farmers, neighbors greet me through the glass because I have been with them since I was born. I think that it became a united building by incorporating the environment of this place where neighbors' aunts and aunts plant rice and work on fields.

The shape looks like a floating box, so it looks like Piloty. Let's say that I was embarrassed and created a lively piloti.

