Home-Office Pods AAND Sayana / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture

Home-Office Pods AAND Sayana / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture

© Azzahra Dartaman

Offices
Coblong, Indonesia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Azzahra Dartaman, Bayu Herdiadi
    Manufacturers: Bluescope, Kayu Lapis Indonesia, Nusantara Eco Power, Padi Super Bata, Trimble Navigation
Text description provided by the architects. In response to the new normal living, AAND Sayana is a prefabricated modular home-office that can be fully assembled within 3 weeks. The cabin is used as meeting room and podcast studio for #aaksentalks, where the building primary purpose itself can be very versatile depending on the user needs and activities. The building components were made in Kendal, Indonesia, and later gathered for assembling process. The construction system was intentionally designed without involving any heavy equipment, therefore, the construction is possible to happen anywhere from a lot amidst a narrow alley of the city center, to even in a remote island.

© Azzahra Dartaman
Site plan
© Azzahra Dartaman

In AAND Sayana, the wall is made of CLT, an engineered wood panel in which were factory-made that has been calculated, tested, to be finally labelled as an earthquake-resistant structure. The structural timber was made of certified local burflower-tree or Neolamarckia Cadamba, local fast-growing trees commonly used for building materials. Living in Indonesia where it is surrounded by active volcanoes due to the ring of fire, the situation urges us for disaster prevention that can happen anytime.

© Azzahra Dartaman

Additionally, the energy here is supported by on-grid solar panel system, where in times of excess energy occur, the energy will supply the office. All electronic system is controlled by IoT from the phone, making every future occupant is conscious of energy consumption. AAND Sayana is hoped will foster a faster development in a remote area, especially in East Indonesia, with a focus on high-quality standardized prefabricated local materials that can be effortlessly constructed by anyone, while keeping the environment at its natural beauty, with minimum footprint left.

© Bayu Herdiadi
Section 01
© Azzahra Dartaman

AAND Sayana, won a merit award of SDAY 2019 (Shenzhen Design Award for Young Talents), representing Indonesia and Bandung as UNESCO City of Design @bccfbdg with the theme “Inclusive Design” that encompass creativity and contribution of designers from UNESCO Creative Cities to make more livable environment. In this situation of facing the unexpected new normal living, AAND Sayana exemplifies the feasibility of having homeoffice pods in any backyard, with the new ethical standards that put the importance of functions and emotional values of design towards a more livable and productive environment.

© Azzahra Dartaman

Project location

Address: Dago, Coblong, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Cite: "Home-Office Pods AAND Sayana / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture" 30 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938597/home-office-pods-aand-sayana-aaksen-responsible-aarchitecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

