Gable Silhouette / Young Architects

Gable Silhouette / Young Architects

© Dennis Radermacher

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Christchurch, New Zealand
  • Architects: Young Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  358
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dennis Radermacher
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rylock, Archicad, Herman Pacific, Johnson & Couzins, Rosenfeld Kidson, The Roofing Store, Timaru bluestone
  • Design Team: Greg Young, JP McGloin
  • Clients: J & D Moreton
  • Engineering: Lewis Bradford (structural) Riley Consulting (geotech)
  • Landscape: Outer Space
  • Consultants: Ingrid Geldof Design
© Dennis Radermacher
© Dennis Radermacher

Text description provided by the architects. Aesthetically inspired by the early work of architect Sir Miles Warren, and architecture in Central Otago. Glazed gable to link into outdoor living, Family home with space for entertaining, Timber, and stone used throughout.

© Dennis Radermacher
© Dennis Radermacher

Creative Solution. The simple gable form was chosen for the home as this form was used a lot by Sir Miles, and is also the dominant building form in Central Otago.  

© Dennis Radermacher
© Dennis Radermacher
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Dennis Radermacher
© Dennis Radermacher

Black cedar cladding gives the white gables of Sir Mile’s work a modern aesthetic, while also accentuating the simplicity and strength of the form.  We concentrated on the pure unadorned black silhouette on the streetscape, while on the living side of the home we used the form to frame the living spaces, internally and out.   

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Basalt was used in the landscaping, and on the chimney, anchoring the building to the land it has been lifted above.

The black cedar is used as the protective skin of the building, while the entry is defined by warmer natural cedar - this warmer aesthetic is linked to the natural timber used in the internal spaces. 

© Dennis Radermacher
© Dennis Radermacher

On a very narrow site, the expansive glazing focuses on the external spaces, making the site seem larger than it actually is.  Skylights have also been used throughout to draw your eye upwards through the roof, rather than at the external surfaces.

© Dennis Radermacher
© Dennis Radermacher

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
